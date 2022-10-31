Michigan State football's Mel Tucker: Incident at Michigan doesn't reflect our program
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in East Lansing.
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh called MSU players fighting Michigan players a "traumatic" experience, expects criminal charges will be filed.
Follow along with us as Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media in his weekly news conference.
Several Michigan State players were caught on video beating and attacking a University of Michigan player after Saturday night's game in Lansing. Video courtesy: Matt Charboneau/Detroit News.
Spartan head coach Mel Tucker has suspended 4 players on the team effective immediately, following an ugly end to the in-state showdown Saturday night. In a video obtained by the Detroit News, you can see Michigan's Ja’den McBurrows getting pummeled by a slew of Michigan State teammates.
On Sunday night, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker suspended four Spartans players for their roles in a fight with Michigan players.
He's right on.
Good first step. #GoBlue
