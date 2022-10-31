Michigan State football's Mel Tucker: Incident at Michigan doesn't reflect our program

Reuters

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set on Monday to fly over flood-submerged districts to inspect the damage after Tropical Storm Nalgae barrelled across the Southeast Asian country over the weekend, killing at least 98 people. More than half the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, often due to rain-induced landslides, the nation's disaster agency said. The Bangsamoro region accounted for 53 deaths, with 22 people still missing, it said a bulletin.