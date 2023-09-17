Michigan State to investigate who leaked Mel Tucker accuser's name

LANSING — Michigan State University will launch an investigation into the source of a leak that revealed the name of the woman who accused now-suspended football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment.

An investigation is planned, but details on when it will begin, its scope and other information was not available Sunday, MSU Vice President for Media and Public Information Emily Guerrant said.

Guerrant said the decision to start an investigation came from the school's administration, which is currently led by interim President Teresa Woodruff. Guerrant said she expects to release additional details about the probe sometime in the next few days.

The move comes days after Michigan State University Trustee Dianne Byrum called for the school to investigate how the name of the woman who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Tucker leaked to reporters.

“I am disturbed and outraged by recent reports indicating the name of a claimant in a sexual harassment investigation was intentionally released in an apparent effort to retaliate against her. We should unequivocally condemn attempts to silence or retaliate against victims," Byrum, who was a trustee during the Larry Nassar scandal, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. She is also a former chairperson of the board. Rema Vassar is the current chairperson of the board.

"I call on Michigan State University to thoroughly investigate these troubling allegations and hold anyone who is found to have leaked or released the claimant’s name accountable. We need to do everything in our power to ensure victims of sexual assault and abuse can come forward without fear or intimidation and have full confidence their identities and private information will be kept confidential.

Michigan State Trustee Dianne Byrum speaks during a board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Hannah Administration Building on campus in East Lansing.

Brenda Tracy, a prominent national advocate for sexual assaults survivors, filed her complaint against Tucker in December. Tracy initially met Tucker while conducting programs for student athletes.

Related Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker accused of sexually harassing rape survivor

She has said she did not intend to make her case public before an October hearing at MSU. In a statement, her attorney said an "outside source" leaked Tracy's identity. After USA Today published her story with her consent, Tucker was suspended by the school without pay. He has denied sexually harassing Tracy, saying they had a consensual intimate relationship.

Related MSU won't reveal oversight measures put in place for Mel Tucker after sexual harassment report

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Tracy said she also shared documents and her story with USA Today in case someone at the university leaked her name.

"I did not want to publish my story in the early morning hours last weekend, but I had no choice because someone outed me to the media. I am angry that my right to confidentiality has been violated and I hope that those responsible are held accountable," she wrote.

"It is unacceptable that survivors must endure continued violations of our agency and autonomy in an attempt to seek justice and accountability for the harm done to us," she said.

Related MSU president Teresa Woodruff: I and the board didn't know details of Tucker complaint until Sunday

Since Sept. 10, MSU officials have said that few at the school knew Tracy's identity, which aligned with school policy.

Woodruff told the State Journal on Sept. 11 that she knew about the report in late December, shortly after it was filed, but didn't learn Tracy was the complainant until July, after the preliminary investigative report was submitted to the university.

Woodruff and two university spokespeople have also said that the board knew of the report in late December, but were not given Tracy's name. The Office of the General Counsel told Woodruff that Tracy was the complainant while briefing her in July on a number of legal matters facing the university, Woodruff said.

She added that she didn't learn the nature of the complaint or details in the preliminary investigative report until she read them in the USA Today story on Sunday.

The investigation into Tucker's behavior remains ongoing.

A hearing is scheduled for early October, when an outside attorney hired by the university will decide whether Tucker violated university policy. An official sanction or punishment could then follow that determination.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Mel Tucker leak investigation planned by Michigan State University