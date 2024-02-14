Michigan state park fall harvest festivals: Camping dates in 2024

It feels very early to start talking about fall leaves and Halloween, but for Michigan campers, the time is nearing to book campsites for Michigan state park and recreation area fall harvest festivals.

The popular events take place each September and October and offer activities like trick-or-treating, hay rides, pumpkin carving, costume contests and haunted trails. Some campers even go all out and decorate their campsite.

Harvest Fest at P. J. Hoffmaster State Park in Norton Shores.

Since state campsites can be reserved six months in advance, campers wanting to lock up spots at their favorite harvest event, often start booking in March and April.

Fall harvest festivals are typically open to registered campers only.

Here's a list of the Michigan state park fall harvest festivals in 2024. Check back as more events are added.

Michigan state park fall harvest festivals 2024

Van Riper State Park Harvest Fest Weekend: Sept. 13-15

Van Riper State Park Harvest Fest Weekend: Sept. 20-22

Onaway State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 27-29

Sleeper State Park Harvest Festival: Sept. 27-29

Sleeper State Park Harvest Festival: Oct. 4-6

Hoffmaster State Park Children's Harvest Festival: Oct. 11-13

