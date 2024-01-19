How Michigan State plans to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the campus shooting

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University will commemorate 2023's fatal mass shooting in a variety of ways, Interim President Teresa Woodruff said in a Friday email to the campus community.

"It is important for all of us — myself included — to remember that leading up to Feb. 13, 2024, community members will experience many different emotions," Woodruff's email said. "The planning underway, led by committees including students, staff and faculty, strives to provide space and time for individualized reactions and experiences as we honor those we lost, those injured and all affected by the tragedy that occurred on our campus."

Most courses will not take place Feb. 13, the day of the campus shooting, though the university will remain open to support students and the community.

Activities planned for one year after

A day of service, sponsored by student organizations and led by the Associated Students of MSU and the Center for Community Engaged Learning will take place.

Woodruff said it will "provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to take action that day in a positive manner in their community." Details were not shared, but "information about specific opportunities and links to sign up to participate will be shared soon with students, faculty and staff."

An evening remembrance gathering scheduled for 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., about the time the shooting took place is slated outdoors near the Spartan Statue. The event will be open to the public. A remote option will be available, and more details will be available soon, Woodruff said.

Reflective spaces will be set up across campus during the day on Feb. 13 with counseling support available at each location.

All events will include counseling staff. Counselors won't be MSU staff. The entire MSU staff has the day off.

A permanent memorial

Woodruff also provided an update to the ongoing planning process of a permanent memorial.

The Feb. 13 Permanent Memorial Planning Committee will seek input "this winter," via a community survey. She said there would be in-person and virtual engagement sessions in the spring which will be used for artist proposals. More information will be released in the coming weeks on how all Spartans can provide input to the process.

"I am grateful to the many participants in the planning of these events and know that there is good faith effort to be inclusive and trauma informed as these events are developed," she said.

This past spring, former MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen told the State Journal that university staff collected flowers from memorials, which will be used as compost for a new memorial tree, as well as collecting various signs, candles and other memorabilia to be archived.

There have been no updates on the status of the tree and what happened to the memorabilia.

The university also collected $2 million in public donations in the aftermath of the shooting. The university told the State Journal in June that $500,000 will go toward mental health care for students, faculty, staff and first responders. The university said it will soon roll out a process for seeking reimbursement for those costs, but 11 months later, students say they have not heard from the university on how to access the money.

MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant was not available for comment.

Woodruff said a bench donated by the Associated Students of Michigan State University in April will be installed near Berkey Hall before April graduation this year.

East Lansing Public Schools has previously announced it will not conduct classes on Feb. 13. Superintendent Dori Leyko said because of the ties the district has to the university, she felt it was best to allow families and staff to have the day to spend doing whatever they need to.

Woodruff shared a similar sentiment in her email.

"It is my hope that members of our community spend time commemorating Feb. 13, 2023, wherever and however it feels most meaningful for you," she said. "Spartans, take good care of yourselves."

