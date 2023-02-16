Michigan State police to give update on campus shooting: Watch live at 10 a.m.

Michigan State University police are expected to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on Monday night's shooting at the university.

Police officials and university administrators are expected to attend.

The news conference will be held at the Henry Center for Executive Development located at 3535 Forest Road in Lansing.

Three students were killed and five injured by a gunman at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

Killed were Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson — all MSU students.

Police identified Anthony McRae, 43, as a suspect. McCrae took his own life with a gunshot.

