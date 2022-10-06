Shooting suspect 'contained' at Dearborn's Hampton Inn; police negotiating

Law enforcement, including Michigan State Police and ATF agents, swarmed downtown Dearborn early Thursday afternoon after reports of an armed shooter at the Hampton Inn, as some area businesses closed, employees sheltered in place.

Police confirmed at least one person had been injured, and are asking the public to stay clear of Michigan Avenue and Military Street, which officials called "active and dangerous."

Witnesses in the area said they heard gunfire, fearing the victim may be dead because they saw a body bag.

"We believe that we have the suspect contained at the location," Dearborn Police Cpl. Dan Bartok told reporters near the scene. "Officers are negotiating with the suspect at this point."

Bartok said one victim was taken to a local hospital, but would not confirm if the injury was fatal.

Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

So far, police have offered few details.

It was unclear exactly where the shooter was or whether everyone had been evacuated. Officials did not identify the shooter or a motive, or whether there were hostages. But by one account, the shooter appeared to be armed with a "long gun" and a news reporter said the shooter may be a military veteran.

Other reports said that at least one nearby school went into lockdown as a precaution.

Update: We are continuing to assist Dearborn Police. We are asking the community to stay away from downtown Dearborn area at this time. Again this is a very active and dangerous situation. We will continue to update as we gain more facts. pic.twitter.com/3p1bBbWCU6 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022

We have an active police situation at the Hampton Inn in West Dearborn, located at 22324 Michigan Ave.



PLEASE AVOID the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe.

More details to come. — City of Dearborn MI (@Dearborngov) October 6, 2022

News of the shooter became public just after 2 p.m. with a state police tweet that a suspect had fired a gun.

State police tweeted that troopers and officers were working to clear the entire area around the hotel.

And by 3 p.m., state police tweeted again urging people to stay clear of the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Ave. In addition, the City of Dearborn tweeted that more details would be forthcoming, but for the moment, people should avoid the area.

There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/bLAlwdmDgn — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022

"It's scary," Alaa Samad, with nearby Moose's Martini Pub, said, adding his employees called him to tell him they couldn't get into the eatery and heard gunshots. "Everyone is here, state police, Dearborn police. My staff is panicking. You never expect something like this over here."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Shooter at Dearborn's Hampton Inn contained, not in custody