Michigan State Police delete ‘Barbie’ post highlighting different career paths with MSP

Michigan State Police issued a statement Thursday after deleting a “Barbie” related post showing a Barbie in a blue uniform standing in front of a police car with the caption “When you join the MSP #YouCanBeAnything." The post included a link to apply to various positions with MSP.

"This Barbie is ready to serve the state of Michigan! When you join the MSP #YouCanBeAnything. From a trooper to a forensic scientist, a motor carrier officer to a pilot, the possibilities are endless. Explore your future career path with the MSP today," the deleted post said.

After deleting the social media post, MSP issued a statement saying it removed the post about Barbie “out of respect” for their “female members,” MSP said in a statement on social media.

“MSP’s social media team values the contributions of our female members and out of respect for them we have removed our previous post about Barbie,” MSP said in the statement.

Other Michigan departments and officials share ‘Barbie’ related posts

Leading up to the release of the “Barbie” movie Friday, other Michigan officials and departments shared similar posts using Barbie to highlight the different career paths in each field.

On Thursday, Michigan State Parks, Trails and Waterways shared a post on Twitter with a link to jobs with the Department of Natural Resources.

“This Barbie is a Park Ranger so she literally CAN DO EVERYTHING. Electrical, plumbing, light construction, driving a tractor, hospitality, fire-making, landscaping, conflict resolution and so much more! Be like Barbie,” the post said.

In a series of Tweets, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted a Barbie of herself wearing a pink suit with the caption, “Come on Barbie, let's go govern. This Barbie is the 49th Governor of the great state of Michigan, and just like @Barbie, fuchsia is my power color.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan State Police delete ‘Barbie’ post with link to jobs with MSP