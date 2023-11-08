Michigan State Police find human trafficking victims from Ohio while helping driver along I-96

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When Michigan State Police stopped to help a driver and passengers with their vehicle last week, they discovered two human trafficking victims from Ohio, authorities say.

Police say the troopers stopped to assist the driver, 30-year-old Javonte Kentrell Odom, on eastbound I-96 near Old Plank Road in Oakland County around 3:10 a.m. Nov. 2. Troopers said "something wasn't quite right" because stories from Odom and his two passengers, a 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman, were not matching.

During an investigation, police determined that one of the females was reported missing from a group home, and the trio was staying at a hotel near the freeway.

Police took Odom and the two females to the MSP post, where they continued their investigation. According to police, they had traveled through several states before breaking down on I-96.

Authorities searched phones and the vehicle. During these searches, they say they found child porn and ads for commercial sex, including one that was allegedly posted while along the freeway.

"These troopers recognized that something wasn’t right at this car assist," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "Often we are asked why we ask so many questions during stops. This is exactly why. Two young ladies rescued from an abusive situation. Great work by troops and our TAG detectives."

Odom, who is from Toledo, is now charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution, child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, distributing child sexually abusive material, and possession of child sexually abusive material. He is currently in the Oakland County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

The 19-year-old woman received assistance repairing her vehicle and was released, while the 16-year-old was turned over to Child Protective Services in Ohio.