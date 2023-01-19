Michigan State Police identify pedestrian struck, killed Jan. 11 on I-75

Police have identified a woman who died Jan. 11 after being struck by an SUV while walking on Interstate 75.

With the assistance of the Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory in Northville, the woman was identified by her fingerprints as Paula Quarterman, a 41-year-old Warren resident, a news release from the state police's Monroe Post said.

"Quarterman had no known acquaintances in the area," the release said. "It is unknown why she was in Monroe County or why she was walking on the freeway."

The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the northbound weigh station near mile marker 8, a news release from the Monroe Post said. Troopers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and located the woman, but initial efforts to identify her were unsuccessful.

The SUV driver called 911 to report the collision, post commander 1st Lt. Stephen Borello said. Neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Peterson of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

