Michigan State Police investigating death in Oceola Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a death in Oceola Township, according to MSP's First District Twitter account.

There are no threats to the community, MSP said via Twitter.

Police said additional information will be released "pending the outcome of the investigation."

Michigan State Police spokesman Brian Olesyk, when contacted, would not provide additional information.

