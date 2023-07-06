MICHIGAN STATE POLICE: Loaded gun, knife, drugs found during traffic stop

Jul. 5—Male suspect pulled over near Woodmere and Carver in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Two Traverse City men were arrested after a Traverse City Police Department K-9 unit police dog found drugs and weapons in their car.

At 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, a Michigan State Police trooper and a TCPD officer, accompanied by the police dog, stopped a vehicle for multiple violations.

The car was being driven on Woodmere Avenue near Carver by a 33-year-old Traverse City man, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

After the K-9 alerted officers to the smell of narcotics, police said they conducted a full search of the car and found a water pipe for smoking drugs with a residue that tested positive for methamphetamine; a small ripped bag inside a Pepsi can that also had methamphetamine residue; a loaded handgun in the center console and a double-edged non-folding knife.

Neither the driver nor his 32-year-old passenger had licenses to carry the concealed pistol, according to Carroll.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and the passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon/double-edged knife, the report stated.

Both men were lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail until their respective arraignments.