PICKFORD — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating an alleged homicide that was reported Sunday at approximately 10:02 p.m.

The incident took place at 4284 Clauss Row in Pickford. The victim is a 42-year-old woman.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon, this is still an active scene.

Troopers are looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in the investigation and are asking anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Jared Woodgate to contact the Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217 or 911.

Woodgate is described as a white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’10 and approximately 245 pounds. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Michigan State Police looking for person of interest in alleged homicide in Pickford