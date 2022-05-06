Michigan State Police searching for missing 53-year-old man in Athens Township

ATHENS TWP. — Michigan State Police are actively searching” for a 53-year-old resident of Athens Township.

William Ray Gillaspie was last seen leaving his home at Birchwood Estates around 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, according to police. He was driving a maroon 2010 Dodge Ram truck with a Michigan license plate of EDK7412.

The truck has rust on the bottom, police said.

Police described Gillaspie as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds with grayish, brown hair, and green/blue eyes. Police did not have a description of the clothing he was wearing, they said.

Anyone with information on Gillaspie's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

