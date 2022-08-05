Michigan State Police seize 22 pounds of suspected cocaine following traffic stop in Calhoun County

Michigan State Police troopers confiscated a large amount of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in July, and three people have been arrested in connection with the drugs.

Daquane Wilson, 27, Jadzia Cobeo, 22, and Nedra Thompson, 50, all of New York, all face up to life in prison if convicted of cocaine trafficking.

Detective Lt. Tim Blanksvard of the Southwest Enforcement Team said 22 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $985,000 was seized July 27, adding the current bulk price of cocaine by the kilo ranges between $28,000 and $30,000.

Wilson and Cobeo were arraigned in Calhoun County District Court on July 28 on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possession with intent to deliver over 1,000 grams of cocaine, and fourth-degree child abuse.

Thompson was arraigned the same day on charges of possession with intent to deliver over 1,000 grams of cocaine and uttering and publishing counterfeit United States currency.

All three face up to life in prison and/or a $1 million fine, if found guilty of the cocaine trafficking charges.

Preliminary exams for Wilson, Cobeo and Thompson are slated for Aug. 15 before Judge Michelle Richardson.

According to a release, troopers initiated a traffic stop on Wilson for an unspecified vehicle violation on westbound Interstate 94 near Marshall on July 27.

Police requested a consent search of the vehicle, which was granted by Wilson, police said.

According to the release, Wilson drove away before the search with one adult female and two young children, who were unrestrained in the vehicle. The vehicle was later involved in a single-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 27, north of I-94.

The vehicle was unoccupied when troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, police said.

Officers from the Marshall Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Michigan State Police in searching for and arresting the subjects.

A K-9 team deployed by the Michigan State Police located Wilson in an outbuilding with an infant child, police said. Troopers also located Cobeo in waist-high swamp water, holding a toddler. Thompson also was arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

