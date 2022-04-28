Michigan State Police send partial report on Patrick Lyoya investigation to prosecutor

Michigan State Police officials have sent the investigative report on the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker's office.

Per an MSP release, the items sent Thursday include the investigative report and the supporting documentation. But the investigation remains ongoing as detectives wait for forensic reports from the manufacturers of the body camera worn by Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr and the manufacturer of his stun gun.

Becker said in a statement he will begin to review the materials submitted by MSP, but won't make a final decision on whether to press charges against Schurr "until they submit all the necessary information." Becker could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Monday, April 4, Schurr fatally shot Lyoya in the head after a struggle that stemmed from a traffic stop. Schurr has not been charged — Becker's office was waiting for the MSP investigation to conclude.

The footage released by Grand Rapids police was compiled from multiple sources, including the body camera worn by Schurr. The camera turned off just before the shooting but other video showed the officer shooting Lyoya, who was facedown.

Footage from the shooting of Patrick Lyoya by Grand Rapids Police is released during a press conference Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in downtown Grand Rapids. Lyoya was shot and killed by a city police officer April 4 after a traffic stop.

Schurr was publicly named as the officer involved in the shooting Monday, although his name had been circulating online and during protests in Grand Rapids for weeks. He remains on paid administrative leave.

Lyoya's shooting has sparked protests in Grand Rapids and throughout Michigan. Lyoya's family has called for Schurr to be charged in the shooting.

An autopsy confirmed Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.

