Michigan State Police suspends 3 top officers in Flint pending internal investigation

LANSING — The entire command staff at the Michigan State Police post in Flint has been suspended, pending an internal investigation into promotion practices, a spokeswoman confirmed Monday.

First Lt. Yvonne Brantley, Lt. Michael Philipps and Lt. Thomas Dhooge were all placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, MSP spokeswoman Shanon Banner said in an email.

The suspensions were "related to an ongoing internal affairs investigation into promotion and selection process," Banner said.

"In the interim, Third District Assistant Commander Insp. Stephen Sipes is temporarily in command of the Flint Post," she said. "We do not anticipate any disruption to public services or post operations."

