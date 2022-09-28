Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit is Monroe native

The Michigan State Police trooper who was shot during a surveillance mission in Detroit is from Monroe.

Officials have not released his name, but it has been confirmed that he grew up in Monroe with a law enforcement background.

According to a tweet released by the state police, Second District, the condition of the trooper involved in the shooting has been upgraded to stable condition.

It has been a long hard day for all of us across the district. But we wanted to make sure we say Thank You to everyone who reached out to us today or offered a silent prayer for our department and our injured hero. Please continue to keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/O2j2jDeuKJ — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) September 28, 2022

"He still has a long way to go. If you have a moment, please say a prayer for him and his family," state police officials said in the tweet.

According to law enforcement officials, the trooper is a 10-year veteran of the force. He was working as an undercover narcotics trooper conducting surveillance in the 14000 block of Riverview in Detroit when he came under fire at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two suspects have been arrested. The trooper was rushed to a local hospital where he had been listed in critical condition.

The area of the shooting is near Telegraph Road and I-96. MSP officials reported on twitter that they had evacuated an apartment building where the shooter appeared to be in hiding. They attempted "to make contact with any suspects located in the building from where the shots may have been fired."

The apartment building was searched, gun casings were found and two suspects were taken into custody. The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Trooper shot in Detroit is Monroe native