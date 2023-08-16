Michigan State Police: Williamsburg child porn suspect had more than 100 images

Aug. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — A 24-year-old Williamsburg man was charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusing material and using a computer to commit a crime, Michigan State Police reported.

Chase Amadeo Brigham was arrested after MSP searched his home after troopers got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"Numerous internet-capable devices" were seized, Computer Crimes Unit Detective Trooper Travis Kirschner said in a press statement.

Charges include two counts aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material involving more than 100 images of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

His 86th District Court arraignment was Aug. 11 in Grand Traverse County. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Court records did not show how Brigham plead during his arraignment.

His next scheduled court appearance will be a probable cause hearing on Aug. 25 via Zoom.

The following MSP divisions all assisted in this case: Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Traverse City Post and the Canine Team.

For anyone who has information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the Cyber Tip Line at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.