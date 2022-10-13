Michigan State President Samuel Stanley resigns, cites loss of confidence in board

EAST LANSING – Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. resigned Thursday, saying he had lost confidence in the Board of Trustees, including some who reportedly have pushed for his ouster.

Stanley announced Thursday in a YouTube video his resignation. The Board of Trustees hired Stanley in May 2019, but divisions among the board had grown, and culminated in reported attempts among some members to force Stanley out of the position.

"I know very well from the outpouring of support that I've had from students, staff, faculty, shared governance, alumni, donors, affinity groups and others that many of you will be profoundly disappointed by this decision," Stanley said. "But I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and Associated Students of Michigan State University have lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees, and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted."

Board Chairwoman Dianne Byrum and Vice-Chair Dan Kelly had offered Stanley the option of retiring early.

MSU spokesman Dan Olsen said Stanley will remain in his current role for 90 days, or until about mid-January, will not remain on the faculty. His contract had allowed him to join the faculty after retiring.

The MSU Faculty Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees by a 55-4 vote. Faculty Senate leaders sent a letter to the Board of Trustees last week, demanding it stop interfering with the academic management of the university.

Faculty Senate concerns involve an investigation initiated by the board into the forced resignation of Sanjay Gupta as the Broad College of Business dean by Provost Teresa Woodruff. The move was backed by Stanley after Gupta reportedly failed to report claims that a leader in the Broad College of Business got drunk at a party, the Gatsby Gala, on April 22 at The Studio at 414 in Lansing, for MBA students, Crain’s Detroit Business reported. He inappropriately touched at least one student while also dancing in a sexually suggestive manner, the publication reported.

Gupta, who resigned Aug. 12, has welcomed investigations into the circumstances that led to his resignation.

The Faculty Sentate resolutions strongly discouraged trustees from demanding Stanley retire or resign for his handling of Title IX reports, including Gupta’s Title IX-related departure, until more information was shared with the campus community. A Faculty Senate resolution also called for an investigation into the recent actions of trustees.

The board hired an outside firm to conduct the investigation. Trustees have "continued to destabilize the university," according to the Faculty Senate vote of no confidence resolution, since the Faculty Senate on Sept. 13 approved two resolutions that slammed the Board of Trustees for interfering in personnel matters involving Gupta.

ASMSU also approved a vote of no confidence in the board. Both votes are symbolic as trustees are selected to the board by a statewide election.

"The actions of the campus over the past month have shown the world that Michigan State University will not accept micromanagement by board members of the operations of this great institution, and that we will hold individuals, no matter what their rank, accountable for their actions," Stanley said.

Stanley had signed a new contract last fall that included a $160,000 pay raise for a total base salary of $960,000. The contract was set to expire in 2024. The restructured contract made Stanley among the highest-paid presidents in the Big Ten.

Stanley becomes the third president at MSU to be forced out or leave the university since the Larry Nassar scandal.

Lou Anna Simon was forced out of the position in January 2018 in the midst of the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar, a former MSU and USA gymnastics doctor, was convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

John Engler, a former Michigan governor, was appointed interim president after Simon's departure, but he resigned after he was slammed for his handling of the Nassar fallout, including insensitive comments about Nassar survivors.

Flanked by the Board of Trustees and members of the presidential search committee, newly announced Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. addresses the press Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

