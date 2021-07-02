Michigan state rep appears to cheer Bill Cosby release as a 'good day'

A Democrat Michigan state representative appeared to cheer the release of comedian Bill Cosby as a "good day" after his sexual assault conviction was thrown out by Pennsylvania’s highest court.

State Rep. Jewell Jones, a Democrat, made a post on his Instagram profile that appears to applaud the disgraced former actor's release from prison Wednesday.

"Already, today was a good day," Jones wrote in the Instagram post , adding black heart and anchor emojis next to a GIF of Cosby walking with his attorney.

Jones also included the hashtags "#HOLLA" and "#IYKYK" — an acronym standing for "if you know, you know."

The post drew a flood of negative reactions from commenters.

The state lawmaker made headlines in April when police bodycam footage of his reported arrest for driving under the influence, weapons possession and resisting arrest was released after he crashed his car into a ditch.

Jones reportedly became uncooperative with first responders as they tried to give treatment to the female passenger in his car. He was ordered earlier in June to wear an alcohol monitor and be tested for drugs.

"I don’t give a f---, bro, when I call Gretchen [Whitmer] I'll (sic) need y'all (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything," Jones says to a state trooper in the video, referring to the Michigan governor. "It's not going to be good for you, I'm telling you. I run y'alls budget, bro."

When an officer asked Jones to present his driver's license, the lawmaker responded, "I can't do that."

Jones — a reported National Guard member and auxiliary police officer in Inkster, Mich. — also reportedly warned officers in another video that "Big Gretch" would be "a little upset" at him being required to take his mask off for his booking photo, refusing to have his photo or fingerprints taken.

Jones faces multiple charges and a minimum two-year prison stint if convicted. His attorney, Ali Hammoud, said in an April hearing the state lawmaker "will continue to faithfully serve" his constituents and is innocent until proven guilty.

Cosby’s conviction was tossed Wednesday after the state’s highest court found District Attorney Kevin Steele, who took up the case against the actor formerly known as "America’s Dad," broke an agreement not to charge Cosby made under former District Attorney Bruce Castor in 2005.

The disgraced actor was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004 at his home in Cheltenham, Pa., and served over two years of his three- to 10-year sentence.

Jones did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on his Instagram post.