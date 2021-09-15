Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones sent to jail after judge revokes bond in drunken driving case

Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, had his bond revoked by a judge and was taken into custody on Tuesday after he violated bond terms for a third time.

Jones was previously out on bond after an alleged drunken driving crash occurred earlier this year in Livingston County.

"I am one to believe in graduated sanctions and not jailing this man until sentencing, but I am going to revoke bond at this time," said Livingston County Circuit Judge Michael Hatty, according to the Detroit News.

Jones, who is 26-years-old, has an alcohol tether, which detects the presence of alcohol in a person's sweat. According to court records, Jones' tether showed alcohol in his system at three different times on September 3. In addition, he also tampered with the tether on September 6.

"This defendant’s actions — from his conduct during the charged crimes through each of the three bond violations — show that he believes that, as a person who writes our laws, that he is above our laws," said assistant prosecutor Christina Richards. "There is also a very strong public perception that the defendant is getting special treatment because of his position."

According to Michigan State Police reports, Jones was arrested on April 6 when his Chevy Tahoe weaved in and out of lanes on Interstate 96 before he pulled off into a ditch. His blood alcohol content was 0.19, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, the report noted.

During his arrest, Jones told officers that their actions are "not going to be good for you," adding that he would "call Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer right now," according to the police report.

Jones also referred to Whitmer as a "homie" when officers attempted to capture his intake photo without a face mask. "You know what? Big Gretch is the homie. When she finds out about this, she might be a little upset about the treatment," Jones said. "She's very serious about the pandemic so I'm just wondering if I can wear the mask."

Under Judge Hatty's order, a pretrial conference with Jones is scheduled for Friday.