Michigan State said it would upgrade security following a mass shooting. Here's what they've done

Michigan State University has installed door locks on about 82% of identified classrooms, the school said in January.

EAST LANSING — Security measures across Michigan State University's campus became a central focus since a Feb. 13, 2023, mass shooting.

Students expressed frustration with the lack of interior locks on classroom doors, inconsistent alert systems and open access to buildings across campus. Attorneys who later took steps to sue the university echoed many of those concerns in legal filings.

Soon after the shooting, the university announced major security upgrades, which included expanded surveillance capabilities, active violence training and new locks for hundreds of doors, among other changes.

Here's a look at where MSU's progress stands on five key security initiatives:

Door locks for classrooms

The door to Room 114 in Berkey Hall, where all but one student was shot, could not be locked from the inside. Once the shooter left the room, a professor blocked the door with his foot to prevent the gunman from getting back in, according to legal filings. Another professor in Berkey, in room 103, used a laptop charging cord to secure a door.

The university said it would install door locks on about 1,600 classroom doors.

In January, MSU said it was about "82% complete for identified classrooms." The mechanisms can be locked from the inside and require a key to unlock from the outside.

Some door locks will automatically engage if a lockdown button near the door — similar to a fire alarm pulldown — is pressed, the university has said. Access to the lockdown buttons isn't restricted, but signage near them makes clear they're for emergencies only. The system will also automatically alert emergency personnel when a button is pushed.

New Security Operations Center

After the shooting, the university embarked on what is likely the largest single effort to upgrade and expanded video surveillance on the East Lansing campus in its 168-year history.

At the heart of that expanded effort is a central Security Operations Center, staffed 24/7 and with access to the entire campus surveillance system.

The video surveillance capabilities also will be greatly expanded and will include the potential for adding artificial intelligence like facial recognition and license plate reading.

The SOC is still working out of "an interim location while the permanent space is being renovated," the university said last month, with the permanent location to be ready "in the coming months." Staff for the center have been hired and trained.

Additional security cameras are still being installed across campus. As of 2023, the university had about 2,000 cameras on campus, but they were part of separate surveillance systems. The SOC will pull all of those camera feeds, plus those from additional cameras, into its centralized system.

Campus alert system expanded

The MSU Alerts system that was in place the night of the shooting has seen changes.

The previous system sent out alerts through email, text message and phone calls. Now, alerts can be sent through the SafeMSU app, which allows one-touch emergency calls and transportation services at night.

The university’s outdoor sirens and emergency Green Light phones can play tone-based alerts. Other upgrades to the alert system that are still in process include using desk phones and fire alarm systems across campus to play alerts.

Keycard access

Building access across campus is now more restrictive than before the shooting.

Students and faculty members have to scan their MSU ID at entrances to most on-campus buildings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends. The main library will require visitors to scan in from 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday nights.

The policy is not yet permanent, but as of last week it was in place with the same restricted times.

New metal detectors in Spartan Stadium, Munn Ice Arena

The walk-through metal detectors fans might have seen as they walked into the Breslin Student Events Center for basketball games have been added to other venues.

The university said the metal detectors were installed in Spartan Stadium in September 2023, and have since been added to Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center. The systems have been available upon request at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

