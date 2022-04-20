Michigan state senator pushes back on GOP colleague who accused her of wanting to ‘groom’ children

During a speech on Tuesday, Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow fired back at Republican Sen. Lana Theis, who had accused McMorrow of wanting to “groom and sexualize kindergarteners” in a fundraising email. McMorrow said she was targeted because “I am the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme. Because you can't claim that you are targeting marginalized kids in the name of 'parental rights' if another parent is standing up to say no.”