Michigan State suspends football coach amid harassment probe
Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has been suspended following allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor and activist. Jericka Duncan has the details.
Tucker is accused of sexually harassing an anti-rape activist working with the football team.
