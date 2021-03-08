A Michigan state trooper is facing a felony assault charge after unleashing a trained police dog onto an unarmed man for 4 minutes

Madison Hall
·3 min read
Turkish police dog
A dog associated with the Provincial Security Directorate's Branch office for Anti-Narcotics Police is pictured during bite training in Antalya, Turkey on October 14, 2020. Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • A Michigan state trooper was charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon after a November 2020 incident.

  • Parker Surbrook, 33, unleashed his police dog onto an unarmed man for approximately four minutes.

  • In a video released by police, the man can be heard yelling for help as the dog continued to attack.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Michigan state trooper was charged with a felony after he ordered a police dog to hold down an unarmed Black suspect for about four minutes in November 2020.

Parker Surbrook was charged on March 5 for felonious assault with a dangerous weapon and pleaded not guilty to the charge. Surbrook, 33, joined the Michigan State Police in 2012 and has three years of experience as a canine handler.

According to an MSP incident report, Surbrook stopped a vehicle leaving an "illegal activity spot," when the driver crashed into a tree before exiting the car and falling onto the ground.

Video of the incident released by MSP shows that Surbrook arrived at the scene soon after and unleashed the police dog, Knox, onto the unidentified and unarmed man laying on the ground with a "stop him" command. The dog is seen biting and tugging on the man who can be heard repeatedly screaming "I'm done" and "he's got me."

For nearly four minutes, the video shows the dog repeatedly biting and attacking the driver who does not appear to resist or fight back. At one point, the man can be heard crying out as the canine began to attack his face, but the officer did not call off the dog and instead is heard chastising the man.

"Please, sir, he's on my face," the man can be heard screaming.

"I don't care," Surbrook responded.

The MSP opened an internal investigation just weeks after the incident occurred. Investigators interviewed the man attacked by the dog who said the dog bit him on his private parts, pelvic area, head, and pulled and shook him by his arm.

The director of the MSP, Col. Joseph Gasper, said in a statement that Surbrook's actions crossed the line and are unacceptable.

"While the unfortunate reality for police officers is that use of force is sometimes a necessary action to ensure the protection of themselves or others, care and concern for human life should always be at the forefront of any police officer's actions," Gasper said. "This makes Trooper Surbrook's disregard of the driver's pleas for help totally unacceptable."

After the incident, Surbrook was asked to provide a written account of his experience at the time of the crash and dog bite, but Lt. Ryan Maki, the section commander of MSP's K9 Unit, said in incident documents that Surbrook's report "lacks significant details of the incident." According to the supplemental incident report, Surbrook said that the man in the car was running away, but after watching the footage, Maki affirmed that the man is never seen running away at all.

Michigan State Rep. Sarah Anthony said in a press release that the prolonged biting equates to torture and that racism and police brutality were happening "in our own backyard."

"Today, I watched an unarmed Black man be mauled by police dog for nearly four minutes under the direct orders of a Michigan State Police Officer trooper," Anthony said. "This is a blatant abuse of power and can only be described as torture. This incident, and every one we've witnessed liked it, is heartbreaking and infuriating."

Surbrook is currently under suspension without pay. According to court filings, his next hearing is scheduled for March 18 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A woman living in Hialeah disappeared. Cops say they found her in her husband’s backyard

    Roberto Colon’s Boynton Beach house was the first place police officers went when investigating the disappearance of Maria Stella Gomez Mullet on Feb. 20. That’s where Gomez’s friends told police she was going when they last heard from her.

  • Billie Eilish Tells Her Fans to “Be Nice” After Her Ex-Boyfriend Q Takes to Instagram to Defend Himself

    "There's always two sides to a situation."

  • Creator of Free Website for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Uses Platform to Raise Anti-Asian Hate Awareness

    After creating a website that helps New Yorkers find COVID-19 vaccines, a software developer is using his new platform to take a stand against anti-Asian hate. What is TurboVax: Last month, Huge Ma launched TurboVax, a website that "finds appointments from 53 city and state-run vaccine sites in the NYC area." TurboVax makes it easier for New York City residents to locate available vaccines and also book vaccine appointments, according to ABC News.

  • 'New Jack City' at 30: Wesley Snipes recalls meeting Ice-T, ambitions to make 'The Black Godfather'

    Actor shares memories from the making of the 1991 crime thriller favorite that launched that decade's so-called 'Black film explosion.'

  • Jenna Dewan praised for 'vulnerable' post about motherhood: 'Didn't nail it this week'

    The mom of two opened up about the importance of accepting "you're not perfect."

  • Teen infuriates dad by refusing his ‘greedy’ household demand: ‘He hasn’t spoken to me since’

    Most thought the father was acting more like a child than the teenager was. The post Teen infuriates dad by refusing his ‘greedy’ household demand: ‘He hasn’t spoken to me since’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Korean Beauty Store Owner Beaten and Robbed in Ohio, Police Searching for Suspects

    Toledo Police are asking the public to help identify multiple suspects who robbed a beauty store and attacked its owner last month. The incident occurred at Monroe Beauty Supply at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 on Monroe Street in Ohio, according to NBC24. One of the suspects who entered the store allegedly grabbed several items from the store and attempted to walk out of the door without paying.

  • Meet Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO prosecutors are reportedly trying to flip

    Allen Weisselberg may know more about the Trump Organization and family's finances than anyone else, and he's loyally served Donald Trump for decades.

  • Case against Keys school dropped after cops tried to cuff 8-year-old. But it’s not over

    A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against three Monroe County School District employees sued over a 2018 incident in which Key West police officers tried to handcuff an 8-year-old boy at his elementary school after he was accused of punching a teacher.

  • Jeff Bezos was awarded a small portion of the $1.7 million in legal fees he wanted from his girlfriend's brother after a judge said hiring 18 lawyers for the case was unreasonable

    Bezos originally wanted Michael Sanchez to reimburse him for $1,676,919.50 in attorney fees and $36,019.26 in other costs.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Thanks To Microchip, Arkansas Man To Reunite With Cat He Thought Was Dead

    His ex-partner told him the cat he'd adopted in 2015 had died more than four years ago.

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case on qualified immunity for police officers

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal for a lawsuit brought against Cleveland police officers that challenges the scope of qualified immunity, the legal doctrine which has been used to shield officers from lawsuits alleging excessive force, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The doctrine has been the subject of scrutiny from civil rights advocates. Eliminating qualified immunity was one of the key demands of demonstrators during nationwide protests in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAdvocates for revising or eliminating the doctrine say it makes successful prosecution of police misconduct difficult by setting a higher bar for civil suits. Others argue that removing it could intensify a nationwide officer shortage. Details: Shase Howse said that he was slammed to the ground by police and arrested while trying to enter his own home in August 2016, per the NAACP Cleveland Branch. Howse, who is Black, was 20 at the time.An Ohio-based appeals court granted immunity to the officers in the case, arguing that there was no "clearly established" precedent to deem their actions illegal, per Reuters. Our thought bubble, via Axios' race and justice reporter Russell Contreras: The Supreme Court ruling won't stop advocates who plan on pushing for states to change their qualified immunity laws for officers. A proposal in New Mexico, for example, seeks to eliminate qualified immunity for officers accused of violating someone's constitutional rights.Worth noting: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by the House last week would overhaul qualified immunity for officers. It would also ban chokeholds at the federal level, prohibit no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, and outlaw racial profiling.The bill, which is opposed by most Republicans, is less likely to clear the divided Senate. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How a Would-Be Biden Official Abused Her Power during the Obama Administration

    On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a nomination hearing for Vanita Gupta, President Biden’s choice for associate attorney general. If confirmed, Gupta would become the third-highest-ranking official in the Department of Justice. Much of the questioning at Gupta’s hearing is likely to focus on her policy priorities during her previous stint in government, when she led the DOJ’s civil-rights division from 2014–2017. But senators on the committee would do well to also ask Gupta about how she came to assume that role. Despite Gupta’s multi-year tenure leading the civil-rights division, a job that normally requires Senate confirmation, Tuesday’s hearing represents the first time she has ever appeared before the Senate as a nominee for any position. That’s because the Obama administration used aggressive interpretations of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act to both install her as the acting head of the division and keep her in charge when her statutory time limit ran out. The successful use of both strategies set questionable precedents that have significantly weakened the Senate’s role in vetting executive branch officials. First, consider Gupta’s appointment. The Vacancies Act is intended to allow placeholders to temporarily fill executive offices during the interregnum period after one officer leaves and before another can be confirmed by the Senate. These placeholders are called “acting officers,” and the Act allows them to begin serving immediately without Senate approval. Because they are meant to be only placeholders, all acting officers must have already been serving somewhere in government: either in the high-ranking civil service, in some other Senate-confirmed job, or in the “first-assistant” position to the vacant office itself. Yet when President Obama wanted to appoint Gupta as acting civil-rights head, she wasn’t in government at all: She was working at the ACLU. So Obama took advantage of an ambiguity in the text of the Vacancies Act, appointing Gupta to the vacant position of deputy civil-rights head and then instantaneously elevating her to the acting-head position. Gupta’s appointment clearly went against the spirit of the Vacancies Act, which permits first assistants to assume acting roles, presuming they will have relevant experience from serving as second-in-command — experience Gupta did not have. Even the National Task Force on Rule of Law & Democracy, housed in the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice, characterized the move as “exploit[ing]” a “loophole.” But, in fact, Gupta’s appointment may not have been a true loophole, because it may not have been legal at all. When the Trump administration later attempted a similar maneuver to install Ken Cuccinelli as acting head of Citizenship and Immigration Services, a federal court invalidated the appointment. The court cabined its holding to situations in which the first-assistant position was created solely for the purpose of elevating someone to acting officer, but the court suggested that in a future case it might consider a broader ruling. As the court noted, there is strong evidence that when the Vacancies Act was passed, the understood meaning of “first assistant” did not “encompass those appointed to the first-assistant position after the vacancy arose.” There is similar legal ambiguity surrounding the length of Gupta’s service as civil-rights head. To encourage permanent nominations, an acting officer may only serve for seven months unless the president puts forward a permanent nominee (which, with rare exceptions, cannot be the acting officer herself). Although it was at first presumed that Obama would nominate Gupta — which would have immediately ended her tenure as acting head — he never did. Indeed, Obama never nominated anyone, meaning Gupta’s statutory time limit expired after seven months in early 2015. How, then, did Gupta continue to lead the division until Obama left office? Through exploitation of yet another loophole in the Act, which allows a non-Senate-confirmed person who is not officially an “acting officer” to nonetheless perform all the “non-exclusive” (i.e., shared or delegable) duties of an office indefinitely. When Gupta’s time limit expired, Attorney General Loretta Lynch simply purported to delegate to her all the duties of the civil-rights head position, arguing that they were all nonexclusive. When the DOJ attempted this strategy, Ilya Shapiro and I predicted that parties subject to Gupta-authorized enforcement actions would challenge her authority in court. Some did, indeed. But courts accepted Gupta’s argument that all of the powers she exercised must be presumed nonexclusive absent explicit text to the contrary, and all of the challenges failed. Nonetheless, the legality of this strategy is still not settled. A federal court recently struck down a similar move by the Trump administration, remarking that performing the nonexclusive duties of an office while being barred from using the “acting officer” title constitutes “a distinction without a difference.” Ironically, Gupta’s tenure helped establish two strategies that would be used to an even greater extent by the Trump administration in its attempts to avoid Senate advice and consent. Perhaps, then, it would be worth asking her whether she would still support the use of similar strategies to install those serving below her should she finally be confirmed.

  • Manchin Defends COVID Relief Bill: Republicans Had ‘Tremendous Amount of Input’

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) on Sunday defended the COVID-19 relief bill that passed the Senate with no Republican support on Saturday, saying the measure does not spell the end of bipartisanship as Republicans “had a tremendous amount of input.” The moderate Democrat’s comments came during an appearance on ABC’s This Week in response to a question from co-anchor Martha Raddatz about whether bipartisanship seems “like a false hope” after “Biden did not get a single Republican vote for a relief package in the middle of a pandemic.” “Not at all,” Manchin responded. “The first group of people that President Biden brought to the White House was ten of my friends and colleagues, ten Republicans to see what their idea was.” He added that the group of GOP lawmakers “came out with a proposal” but Biden “thought we needed to do a lot more.” “That is his prerogative and I support him with that but with that, we had an awful lot of input from Republican friends all through this process,” he said. “A lot of the changes that we made that were basically brought into this process came by working with my Republican and Democrat colleagues together.” “They had a tremendous amount of input, they just couldn’t get there at the end,” he said. In January, ten Republicans, including Senators Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Rob Portman (Ohio) proposed their own framework for COVID-19 relief package and called on Biden to work alongside them in drafting the legislation. The group had proposed a smaller, more targeted $600 billion relief bill in comparison to Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion proposal that passed the Senate with a simple majority vote on Saturday after Democrats elected to use budget reconciliation to push the bill through without Republican support. At that time, Portman noted that any final plan the Republicans would agree to would be “less than $1.9 [trillion] because much of what the administration has laid out has nothing to do with COVID-19.” The bill that ultimately passed the Senate includes $130 billion in funds for K-12 schools, intended to help districts reduce class sizes to accommodate social distancing, improve ventilation systems, and make other changes. One measure introduced by Senator Maggie Hassan (D., N.H.) requires schools that receive funding to provide reopening plans within 30 days. However, the relief bill does not mandate that schools reopen for in-person learning. It also contains $1,400 checks for Americans making less than $75,000 a year, while married couples making $150,000 or less will receive two checks. Payments are phased out for individuals making $80,000 and married couples making $160,000. Federal unemployment benefits will continue at $300 per week until September 6 under the legislation — the result of a compromise after Manchin objected to a $400 per week boost until October that House Democrats wanted. The bill also allocates $350 billion for state and local governments, in measures Republicans have criticized as “blue-state bailouts.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized the bill and its passage. “The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way or through a less rigorous process,” McConnell said. The legislation will now return to the House, which must approve the Senate’s version of the bill before sending it to President Biden’s desk.

  • 'Mask off' party to celebrate Texas lifting Covid mandates blasted by Houston officials

    "This is a dangerous, irresponsible event that is literally a slap in the face of our health care workers that are risking their lives," state Rep. Ann Johnson said.

  • A snorkeler discovered 25 bricks of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million in water off the Florida Keys

    The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the floating bale weighed nearly 70 pounds. The unexpected find was also reported to US Border Patrol.

  • Roger Stone’s Oath Keeper Bodyguard Charged by Feds in Capitol Riots

    Samuel Corum/Getty ImagesA New York tattoo artist and member of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers who provided protection to disgraced Trump adviser Roger Stone the day of the sacking of the U.S. Capitol was arrested Saturday by the FBI for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast.Roberto Minuta, 36, was taken into custody at a business in Newburgh, New York, according to NBC New York, which first reported the arrest. Minuta is set to appear in White Plains federal court on Monday. Attorney information for him was unavailable at press time.Minuta, who reportedly lives in New Jersey, was spotted by ABC News providing security for Stone the day of the Capitol riot. Asked for comment, Minuta’s wife told the outlet that her husband hadn’t entered the Capitol building and had not been charged with a crime. As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Minuta also has ties to the far-right militia group, the Oath Keepers. Dozens of Oath Keepers have since been arrested after allegedly planning for at least two months to storm the Capitol after the 2020 election. Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating PrisonMinuta owns and operates a tattoo parlor in Newburgh called Casa Di Dolore—“House of Pain” in Italian—which made headlines in May 2020 for reopening in defiance of state lockdown orders. A crowd of supporters gathered outside Minuta’s shop the day he reopened, including a number of Oath Keepers and the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, who traveled to Newburgh from Texas to be there. “Robert will be urging other NY small business owners to follow his example in a mass defiance of Cuomo’s edicts,” Rhodes wrote in a “call to action” on the Oath Keepers’ website prior to the event, asking others to be there. “You should know that Robert drove 350 miles all the way down to Richmond, VA on January 20, 2020 to stand with us and our Virginia brothers at the massive, historic open carry rally to put the Virginia tyrant, Governor Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam on notice that We the People will NOT comply with his unconstitutional violations of our rights.”As The Daily Beast previously reported, Minuta has also worked security for other Trumpworld figures such as former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at so-called Stop the Steal rallies in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Minuta was identified by Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton and a group of volunteers calling themselves the “Capitol Terrorists Exposers” who were the first to note Minuta’s connection to Flynn. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Scott-Railton described the relationships between organized groups such as the Oath Keepers and high-ranking members of Trump’s inner circle as “troubling.” Although Flynn did not respond to a request for comment, his brother Joseph said neither he nor his brother knew Minuta.Volunteer researchers dubbed Minuta “Goggles” for the protective eyewear he wore in footage posted online of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. “We don’t care about your jobs!” he yelled at cops guarding the building.Federal authorities also over the weekend arrested Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, for allegedly using a metal police barrier to push into officers—before crawling under the barricade to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business in Dillon, Montana, was arrested Saturday afternoon at JFK Airport in New York City on several charges, including obstruction of justice, for participating in the siege. Sturgeon was deposited after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, Sturgeon, who traveled to Kenya after the riots, was seen in photos and videos on the Capitol grounds with a green jacket, scarf, and dark backpack. He also meticulously documented his involvement in the riots on social media, posting several videos from former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Washington monument.“I’ve seen the cry of The People today…,” he wrote in one Jan. 6 post, along with several photographs of him in a sea of MAGA supporters carrying confederate and Trump flags just outside the Capitol. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare) In another video Sturgeon posted on Instagram, a lone D.C. police officer is seen being pulled in various directions by a crowd of rioters who are yelling at him—before other insurrectionists try to use flag poles to break down the Capitol doors. “This officer was pulled out of the Capitol, and dragged down the stairs forcefully, and then protected and returned to the force,” Sturgeon wrote. “BY THE SAME PEOPLE. Today we stand to make a statement, not hurt the police. But to represent a real issue! STAND.”Prosecutors allege the 32-year-old did in fact hurt law enforcement, as he was among a group of rioters who “picked up a metal police barricade and shoved” it into D.C. police officers. After pushing down officers, videos show Sturgeon crawling underneath the barrier to enter the government building.About two weeks after the violent siege, Sturgeon traveled to Kenya and planned to turn to the U.S. on April 5. Sturgeon posted several photos on Instagram about his trip, including one Jan. 28 post with the caption, “Shhh Rona don’t know i’m here…”Last Friday, FBI agents also arrested accused Capitol rioter Shane Leedon Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston. Jenkins, who allegedly threw a pole, a desk drawer, and pipe, and a flagpole at Capitol Police officers trying to guard the building on Jan. 6, was outed to the feds by a concerned citizen analyzing publicly available video footage of the pro-Trump insurrection. In a screenshot the unnamed tipster turned over to the FBI, Jenkins—who has a distinct tattoo underneath his right eye and another spelling out “MAMA TRIED” across the front of his neck—can be seen wearing a red beanie, a blue hoodie, and black jacket as he pulls a crowbar out of his bag and smashes one of the Capitol windows. The damaged window will cost approximately $1,500 to repair, says a criminal complaint filed on Mar. 5 in D.C. federal court. Investigators then matched the photograph with images of Jenkins posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, a 2014 Texas Department of Criminal Justice booking photo of Jenkins, in which both his facial and neck tattoos are clearly visible, as well as a driver’s license picture showing the same ink. Ronnie Presley, a 42-year-old from Tennessee who was reportedly caught on video punching a Capitol window, was also arrested on Monday for this role in the riots. The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee confirmed to The Daily Beast that Presley was taken into custody by FBI agents Friday evening in Old Hickory. It is not immediately clear what charges Presley faces, but he is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Triller’s Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing pay-per-view books Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

    The boxing match between former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren and YouTube star Jake Paul is headed to Atlanta.