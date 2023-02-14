Michigan State University: Multiple people injured as police hunt active shooter

(Independent)

Multiple people have been injured by an unknown shooter at Michigan State University (MSU), officials say.

The MSU police force said it had issued a shelter in place order for the East Lansing campus on Monday evening and that the suspect was still at large.

"ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene," said the department late on Monday evening.

In an update, it went on:" The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond."

It then said there had been a second reported shooting and multiple injuries, and that there appeared to be only one suspect.

Michigan's recently re-elected governor Gretchen Whitmer said she had been briefed on the shooting and that the state police force would assist MSU.

"Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” she added, referring to MSU’s nickname sports nickname. “We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”

This story is developing and will be updated.