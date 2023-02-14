Michigan State University police say shots fired, 1 reported dead

(Reuters) - Shots were fired at Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday, with "multiple reported injuries," university police said on Twitter, urging people on campus and nearby to "shelter in place," as video from local media showed officers swarming the scene.

The Detroit News reported one confirmed fatality on campus, citing Michigan State University (MSU) spokesperson Emily Guerrant, but Reuters could not independently verify that information.

Few official details about the gunfire were immediately available, but university police said on Twitter that shots were fired in two locations - near an academic building known as Berkey Hall and at an athletic facility called IM East. The reported fatality occurred inside Berkey Hall, Guerrant told the Detroit News.

"There are multiple reported injuries," Michigan State University (MSU) said on its police and public safety Twitter feed.

Police and the city of East Lansing, a college town near the state capital of Lansing and about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, tweeted that a single suspect, described as a short male wearing a mask, was at large and believed to be on foot.

MSU is a major public institution of higher education whose flagship East Lansing campus accounts for 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

Police said that IM East, the athletic facility, had been secured.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)