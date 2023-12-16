Michigan State University settles with families of 3 students slain in shooting

The MSU Student Union, on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., is one of the campus buildings in which three students were slain during a mass shooting on Feb. 13. The school reached a financial settlement with students' families on Friday. Photo by Paul R. Burley/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michigan State University officials said Friday they have reached a financial settlement with the families of the three students who were killed by a gunman who opened fire on campus in February.

The school's Board of Trustees voted in favor of settlements with the families of Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser, each of whom were killed in the Feb. 13 mass shooting, board Vice Chairman Dan Kelly confirmed in a statement issued to media outlets.

"While no amount of compensation can ever replace the loss of a life, we do hope this brings some closure, support, and relief to those families," Kelly said. "The university gives its deepest condolences to each of the three families and we are committed to ensuring the memory of their child is not forgotten in the Spartan community."

In addition to the three slain, five other students were injured in the shooting.

The gunman, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, opened fire on MSU's East Lansing, Mich., campus before turning the weapon on himself.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed, but David Femminineo, an attorney for the Verner family, told reporters it was set at $5 million.

"MSU did the right thing. They stepped up, and they committed to supporting this family moving forward, so that the legacy of Alex Verner will never be forgotten and that she can act as a lightning rod for change to prevent this from ever happening to anyone again," Femminineo said. "Not only on the campus of MSU, but anywhere in the state of Michigan ever again."

Verner's father, Ted Verner, noted that McRae had had avoided a five-year prison term on a gun charge because of a plea deal and called for tougher sentencing guidelines.

"No more of this plea bargaining down," he said at the same press briefing. "That's why my daughter is not on this earth anymore."

In court documents filed after the shootings, Femminineo argued MSU failed to maintain door locks and adequate video surveillance at the student union and the classroom building where the three students were slain, the Lansing State Journal reported.