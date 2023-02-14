Michigan State University shooting: Police report all victims were students

“How Many More?” is painted on the MSU rock the morning after a shooting at Michigan State University on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on campus in East Lansing.

LANSING - Police say all eight people who were shot Monday on Michigan State University's campus were students, while the gunman had no known ties to the school.

Three of the victims died and five were critically wounded.

Anthony McRae, 43, died of a self-inflicted gunshot after being confronted by police on Lansing's north side, said Michigan State Police Department's interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.

"Absolutely no idea what the motive is at this point," Rozman said Tuesday morning during a press conference.

Police said four of the five people taken to Sparrow Hospital Monday night required surgery. They are all still in critical condition this morning, said Dr. Denny Martin, interim president of Sparrow Hospital during Tuesday's briefing.

Martin said there are no consistent injury patterns among the injured victims. Some injuries were indeed life-threatening, he said.

"This is something ... that we practice for very often but never want to have to do and we did it amazingly well," Martin said. "I'm very proud of everyone."

Two of the students killed were at Berkey Hall, near Grand River Avenue, an academic building with classrooms. The third victim died at the MSU Union, a student-gathering location with food vendors and areas to study. It's not clear where the students who were wounded encountered the gunman.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but said they may later Tuesday.

MSU has canceled classes until Monday.

A tip was called in from a citizen who saw McRae, Rozman said, but he was unable to give further details on his encounter with police. Police said a weapon was recovered.

Police are still working to confirm where McRae lived, they said. Police have said he was not affiliated with MSU.

