Michigan State University shooting suspect's identity revealed at press conference
Updates on the Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, shooting at Michigan State University were given at a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Students speak on campus after shots fired at Michigan State University.
At least 5 people were wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night, officials said at a press conference. The suspect remained at large. Watch the press conference.
At least three people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University. Police have also confirmed the suspect is dead.
The shooting Monday at Michigan State University left five people in a hospital in critical condition, according to officials. Three people died in the shooting.
Police in East Lansing say a gunman opened fire on the Michigan State University campus, killing three and critically wounding five others. Roxana Saberi reports.
Police are still searching for why Anthony McRae, 43, walked into two Michigan State University campus buildings and opened fire.
Michigan State University police and university administrators provided an update on a campus shooting that left three dead and five injured.
