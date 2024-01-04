Michigan State University tenure faculty want to form a union similar to other faculty

EAST LANSING — Future and current tenure faculty at Michigan State University are organizing to form a union, and they say the next step is recognition from administration and trustees.

Currently, MSU recognizes 11 unions, including the union of nontenure-track faculty.

It's been less than two weeks since an organizing committee for the proposed union asked for a meeting with the board of trustees to have their union recognized. The committee has not yet heard back.

Before this, in November, the union's organizing committee requested official faculty counts from the university in order to verify their 54% support amongst tenure-track and tenured faculty. The university requires support from 50% of tenure-system faculty to acknowledge the union and begin the bargaining process.

Mark Bullion, spokesperson for the university, said the board and the administration were aware of a December letter requesting a meeting to recognize their status and decide upon a third party to verify the number of faculty in support. Bullion said the university is "actively working" on a response. He could not say what or when the response would be.

Bullion attributed the delayed response to the university's winter break when the offices were closed.

54% support

NiCole Buchanan, spokesperson for the Union for Tenure-System Faculty said at least 54% of MSU tenure-system faculty have signed cards indicating their support of a union. This includes both faculty who are on the path to becoming tenured as well as those who already are.

Rob Maleczka, a tenured professor of chemistry, said he was excited about the chance to be in a union.

"I believe that by working with academic governance we can make the university better," he said. "We can make the teaching better, the research better by working together."

Years in the making

Conversations on unionizing began in 2019, with tenured faculty feeling left out of university decisions.

"(There was) a lack of faculty voice, a lack of transparency," Buchanan said. "We felt the university was not willing to have the faculty at the table."

MSU does have a faculty senate, but their role is advisory only and isn't specifically for tenure-system faculty.

If the tenure-system faculty were able to unionize, administration would be forced to negotiate with the union before taking action that impacts them. Buchanan believes this would have protected the tenure faculty when their pay and retirement was cut after the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's next?

MSU vice president of communications Emily Guerrant said in a text that "The university plans to work with the tenure faculty on a mutual card check process per the Board of Trustees resolution approved in December 2021 and following the state Public Employment Relations Act."

In Dec. 2021, MSU's Board of Trustees approved a resolution to "ensure the university’s position of neutrality on any collective bargaining activities, to be cooperative in the determination and recognition of bargaining units, and to set notification of agreements."

This means that the university will not interfere with any unionizing efforts.

"Making the university better"

Buchanan and Maleczka believe that having unionized tenured and tenure-track faculty will strengthen the university.

"We will be able to work collectively with academic governance to make the university better," Maleczka said. "Teaching will be better, research will be better... It would be better for everyone."

