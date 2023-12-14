Michigan State's legal bills for Tucker leak investigation skyrocket

EAST LANSING — The cost of Michigan State University's efforts to find out whether someone leaked confidential information in the Mel Tucker sexual harassment investigation is rapidly increasing.

For September and October, the investigation's first two months, two law firms billed the university for a combined $513,276.

But one of those firms — Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan — isn't looking for who might have leaked information. It's representing board Chair Rema Vassar, the State Journal has confirmed.

Attorneys representing Vassar billed the university $208,750 for two months. And their hourly rates are nearly double what the attorneys conducting the leak investigation are billing, records show.

The university hired the law firm Jones Day to conduct the leak investigation in September, following reports that accuser Brenda Tracy's identity had been leaked to reporters, a disclosure that could violate university confidentiality rules.

MSU board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar, pictured Friday, April 21, 2023, during the Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting at the Hannah Administration Building.

Last month, the State Journal reported that three attorneys at the law firm Quinn Emanuel began representing someone at the university before the investigation had been announced. The university refused to identify who, but the State Journal has since confirmed that it's Vassar.

Vassar did not respond to interview requests.

Emily Guerrant, a spokesperson for the university, declined to comment on the fees billed by Quinn Emanuel and Jones Day.

Tracy, a prominent national advocate for sexual assault survivors, filed her complaint against Tucker in late December 2022. She has said that she did not intend to make her case public before an October hearing. In a previous statement, her attorney said an "outside source" leaked Tracy's identity, leading USA TODAY to publish an investigative report that detailed allegations against Tucker.

In October, the outside Title IX investigator hired by the university determined that Tucker, who has denied wrongdoing, sexually harassed Tracy.

Leak investigation costing $250,000 a month

Both law firms began their work on the same day, Sept. 12, according to invoices obtained through a public records request.

Five attorneys at Jones Day, two partners and three associates, along with two librarians put in about 127 hours in the final 18 days of September. They billed the university $94,990, with attorneys charging rates from $450 an hour to $990 an hour.

In those same 18 days, three Quinn Emanuel attorneys put in about 51 hours and billed for $78,195. Their rates started at $990 an hour and rose to $1,865.

The Quinn Emanuel rates far exceed the 95th percentile of hourly rates charged by Michigan attorneys, according to the 2023 Economics of Law Survey from the State Bar of Michigan.

According to the State Bar survey, the 95th percentile of hourly rates for partners at a law firm is $730 or $700, depending on whether they're also an equity partner. The rates charged by two Quinn Emanuel partners are more than double that high end.

Two partners at Jones Day have billed for work to investigate the leak. Their rates are $990 an hour and $967 an hour, about half what Quinn Emanuel attorneys billed but still higher that the 95th percentile.

In October, the fees for both firms nearly doubled.

Jones Day sent MSU an invoice for 301 hours and $209,535, that included a $23,281 client discount.

The Quinn Emanuel attorneys billed for 76 hours and $130,555, that included a 15% discount.

The leak investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU's costs for Mel Tucker leak investigation, Rema Vassar rise