Michigan still has 260 pay phones

LANSING — Pay phones, once a fixture on busy street corners and in public places such as bars, shopping malls, and airports, are increasingly difficult to find in Michigan.

There are now only 260 pay phones in Michigan outside of prisons and jails, according to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Three pay phones rest inside the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

That's down from 1,400 in 2015 and about 60,000 in the mid-1980s, according to past reporting by the Free Press.

Pay phone providers are required to register with the MPSC, but that's about it. There is no public reporting of how many of the registered pay phones are actually working, and the MPSC isn't charged with inspecting pay phones to make sure they have a dial tone.

But the disappearance of pay phones has continued to accelerate.

In what is truly a sign of society's changing times, the past president of the Michigan Pay Phone Association, which has been dissolved, is now in the cannabis business.

An empty pay phone box stands outside a restaurant in north Lansing. Actual working pay phones are increasingly difficult to find.

"I haven't seen any (pay phones) in a long, long time," said Greg Andrick, who was head of the now defunct Great Lakes Telephone Co. when he led the association.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, which had about 200 working pay phones in 2015, has none today and hasn't had one for several years, spokesman Matt Morawski said.

The Greyhound bus station near downtown Detroit, which used to have a bank of pay phones, no longer has a single one.

And there are no pay phones in any state of Michigan building in Lansing, said Laura Wotruba, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

This is one of two pay phones on the wall of the 36th District Court in downtown Detroit. Neither phone had a dial tone.

The Free Press found two pay phones in the lobby of the 36th District Court in Detroit, but couldn't get a dial tone on either one.

There is one working pay phone in a Detroit residential neighborhood, on 23rd Street, just south of Breckenridge, and it's free. It's a Futel phone, provided by an Oregon-based company that believes "denial of telephony services has long been a tactic used against undesirable populations, and our devices will counteract that," according to the Futel website.

A free working "pay phone" stands on a quiet residential street in west Detroit. It's provided by Futel, an Oregon-based nonprofit organization.

The disappearance of pay phones has been most rapid in the southern part of Michigan's Lower Peninsula and slower in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, where cell phone service is spottier.

If in fact there are 260 working pay phones in Michigan, that represents one for about every 38,000 people.

But in the Huron County village of Pigeon, in the northwest of Michigan's Thumb, the three working pay phones represent one for roughly every 400 residents.

Pigeon Telephone Co., an arm of Agri-Valley Communications, has one pay phone in the municipal parking lot downtown and two more at the middle and high schools, spokesman Richard Kuhn said. There is also a fourth Pigeon Telephone pay phone inside a bar in the northern Michigan village of Twining, in Arenac County, Kuhn said.

A local call only costs 25 cents, but "they are very rarely used these days," Kuhn said. "There are times we will go an entire year and only collect a few dollars from a pay phone."

The company views the pay phones as a community service and expects to continue them as long as they are working, he said. Repairs would be a problem, because of difficulty getting parts, he said.

Nine companies are registered as public pay phone providers in Michigan, but only seven of them say they have active pay phones, according to MPSC data. The largest, PTS Communications, Inc., reports having 109 phones. The smallest, Upper Peninsula Telephone Co., says it has just one.

Three pay phones sit inside the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit on Dec. 9, 2023.

"I think there's a need for them, in certain environments," said Michael Keane, director of national field operations for PTS Communications in San Ramon, Calif. He says the next report his company files with the state will show fewer than 100 active PTS public phones.

Tom Keane, the PTS founder and chief executive, said his company has now moved into other businesses involving the distribution of ice cream and other profits and he doesn't expect the pay phone business to grow. They are still important in areas where there is poor cell phone service and in certain rehabilitation facilities where the management does not like the clients to bring their personal phones, he said.

"I doubt we're losing money (on pay phones), but we're not making money," he said.

According to the MPSC, there are still a little over 3,000 pay phones at Michigan prisons and county jails.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @paulegan4.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan pay phones are quickly disappearing