Michigan student likely egged her own door to stoke racial outrage, police say

A student at Wayne State University in Michigan likely egged her own door after she was found to be the primary suspect for an alleged hate crime outside her residence, according to police.

The Wayne State University Police Department said it spent nearly 200 hours investigating the apparent hate crime hoax, according to a readout of the investigation.

The first-year transfer student, Zoriana Martinez, initially told authorities that she believed the crime took place "because [she was] a black person" living in the space.

Martinez alleged that someone egged the door of her residence hall room and removed the LGBT pride sticker from her door.

COLLEGE STUDENTS SUSPENDED AFTER PHOTO AT MASKLESS OFF-CAMPUS PARTY SURFACES

She also claimed the crimes happened during two separate instances, once on Feb. 16 and one on March 1.

After police inspected the available evidence, they concluded that it appeared Martinez committed the crime herself and changed the narrative to stoke outrage and attention.

"There are absolutely no indicators of any racial intent," police wrote in the report, adding that they believed the complainant likely made up the story to earn a better shot at gaining a leadership position in the Black Student Union.

The report was obtained by the College Fix under the Freedom of Information Act and furthered that "the complainants motivation ... and ambition to become an officer in the BSU although speculative isn't easily dismissed and provide a great amount of motivation to make a false report."

Additionally, police said an unidentified person with knowledge on the matter "refuses to provide information."

Martinez is reportedly enrolled for classes in the fall semester.

The student has made several other accusations, including a claim that the university forcibly removed her from her dorm, which the school denied, according to College Fix.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Story continues

The Washington Examiner contacted Wayne State University, the campus police, and Martinez but did not immediately receive responses.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Michigan, Students, Race and Diversity, University

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Michigan student likely egged her own door to stoke racial outrage, police say