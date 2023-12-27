Michigan Supreme Court allows Trump to appear on primary ballot

Michigan’s highest court said Wednesday that Donald Trump can appear on the state's Republican primary ballot, but the court declined to weigh in for now on whether Trump is eligible to run in the general election and serve again as president.

The court turned away an appeal from Michigan voters who argue that Trump should be barred from the ballot because of his efforts to subvert the 2020 election and stoke violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The voters cite a provision of the 14th Amendment that, in some circumstances, bars people from holding public office if they have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court became the first court in the country to declare Trump ineligible to run. The Colorado ruling is almost certain to end up at the U.S. Supreme Court soon.

Meanwhile, similar challenges have proceeded in dozens of other states. On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court essentially punted on the question, saying in a terse order that it would not take up the issue of Trump’s eligibility now.

Earlier this month, a lower court ruled that Michigan’s secretary of state does not have the authority to remove Trump from the primary ballot. The voters challenging Trump’s eligibility tried to appeal that ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court, which consists of four Democrats and three Republicans. But the state supreme court declined to hear the appeal, writing without elaboration that the court was “not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.”

The Michigan Supreme Court’s order does not prevent the voters from contesting Trump’s eligibility to appear on the general election ballot if he wins the Republican nomination.

Michigan’s state-run primary is scheduled for Feb. 27, but the Republican Party also is planning a caucus in March.