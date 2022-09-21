Michigan Supreme Court denies AG's appeal of former MSU gymnastics coach's overturned conviction

Attorney Takura Nyamfukudza holds client Kathie Klages' hand during her sentencing hearing Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Judge Joyce Draganchuk's courtroom in Lansing. Klages, the former Michigan State women's gymnastics coach, was found guilty of both charges of lying to police related to an interview about her knowledge of Larry Nassar's abuse in 1997. Her attorneys maintain her innocence and plan to appeal.

LANSING — An appeal of a Michigan Court of Appeals order that overturned former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages' conviction of lying to police during investigations into Larry Nassar will not be heard by the Michigan Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court issued a single-paragraph order on Wednesday explaining that it would not consider an appeal of the Michigan Court of Appeals decision on Dec. 21, 2021, to throw out Klages' conviction "because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court."

The Court of Appeals overturned Klages' conviction, arguing that her statement that she did not remember being told in 1997 about Nassar's abuse of two young gymnasts did not have a material impact on the Attorney General's criminal investigation. The case was sent back to Ingham County for the charges to be dismissed.

While the appeals court ruled that Klages' statement had no material impact, they did not determine whether Klages was telling the truth about remembering the conversation.

Nassar, a former MSU doctor, is serving a prison sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeals decision in February, according to an Attorney General's office press release issued Wednesday. Nessel slammed the Supreme Court's refusal to hear the appeal.

“The court’s decision leaves in place dangerous precedent for prosecutions," according to the statement. "In my view, the jury rightly convicted Klages of making false statements that were material to the investigation conducted by my department’s special agents. Absent review by the Michigan Supreme Court, the damaging ruling from the Court of Appeals has the potential to affect all future police investigations.”

