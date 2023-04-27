Michigan Supreme Court hears case at Cheboygan Opera House

Students and community members ask questions to the attorneys after oral arguments to the Michigan Supreme Court during its Community Connections Program Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Cheboygan Opera House.

CHEBOYGAN — Students in Northern Michigan got an exclusive look into how the Michigan Supreme Court process works Wednesday morning at the Cheboygan Opera House.

The Michigan Supreme Court sat on stage for a hearing as a part of the Court Community Connections program. Students from throughout Northern Michigan were able to see a real court case discussed live.

This is the 27th time the Supreme Court has left the Michigan Hall of Justice for the program. Since the Court Community Connection program's start in 2007, the court has had hearings in Sault Ste. Marie, Petoskey, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and more.

Students from Bishop Baraga Catholic School, Cheboygan High School, Cornerstone Christian School, Inland Lakes Secondary School, Inverness Academy, Gaylord High School, LaSalle High School, Mackinaw City High School, Northern Michigan Christian Academy, Onaway High School, Pellston Middle/High School, Presque Isle Academy, Rogers City High School, Traverse City West Senior High School, Vanderbilt Area School and Wolverine Community School were invited to the event. Some homeschooled children were at the hearing as well.

On Wednesday morning, the justices heard The People vs. Candace Guyton. Guyton pled guilty to armed robbery and was charged as a third habitual defender. In accepting her plea deal, the judge dismissed a separate case against her. However, she actually only had one prior felony, therefore should have been charged as a second habitual offender.

The defendant's argument was that Guyton did not know about the mistake in the charge. The defendant’s motion was denied in the court of appeals, and the Supreme Court ordered an oral argument to address whether or not Guyton’s plea was not understanding, accurate and voluntary.

The event started with a welcome from Owen Goslin, executive director of the Cheboygan Area Arts Council. This was followed by the posting of the colors from the Cheboygan County Veteran Services Color Guard. Michael Donovan was also introduced as the Cheboygan Hometown Hero.

Chief Judge Aaron Gauthier of the 53rd Circuit Court also gave introductory remarks before the court took the stage. Six members of the Supreme Court were in attendance, with Justice Richard Bernstein absent. Bernstein is taking a break from some court duties while seeking mental health care out of state.

Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement listens as oral arguments are given during the court's trip to Cheboygan for its Community Connections Program Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Cheboygan Opera House. The program aims to educate on the state's judicial system by inviting the public to witness arguments and Q&A afterward.

Before hearing the arguments, Chief Justice Elizabeth T. Clement addressed the crowd to explain the Court Community Connections program, thank the hosts, and explain why hearings like these are important for the court to make a decision.

“Oral argument is a key part of the appellate decision-making process because it helps determine the outcome for the parties in the case and may affect the outcome of future cases that lower courts are having to follow,” she said.

She explained that at the time of the oral arguments, the court is well versed on the case, having read the briefs from each party, as well as the lower court’s record, and having studied the legal issues and implications.

"The questions we ask for an oral argument and counsels’ answers do help us reach a decision,” she said. "But more importantly, they can help us if we decide to render an opinion in the case to craft an accurate and clear statement of the law.”

Justice David Viviano listens as oral arguments are given during the court's trip to Cheboygan for its Community Connections Program Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Cheboygan Opera House.

Having the hearing allows the court to ask the prosecution and defense questions that may help the court reach a decision.

Before the case began, she said she hoped the students in the audience left with a better understanding of the law and its role.

“Our goal is to leave you better informed about rule of law and its role in our constitutional republic. My hope is that as a citizen of your community, you'll remember this experience,” Clement said. "Our form of government can only survive if citizens stay informed and involved.”

The students got to watch a mini oral argument on application, where the court asks to review the case. Conducting a hearing this way allows the court to review the case with additional information from the attorneys before voting on the event.

Students and community members listen as arguments are made in front of the Michigan Supreme Court as the court holds a session at the Cheboygan Opera during its Community Connections Program Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Cheboygan Opera House.

In these hearings, no witnesses are called to the stand and arguments are timed with lights on the podium. In addition, no clients are present at the table and neither party is allowed to object. Each party got 15 minutes to state their case.

After the hearing has concluded, the justices discuss the cases and register their tentative votes. One of the justices in the majority would then be assigned the job of writing the majority opinion. After the opinion is shared, majority justices can write concurrences, agreeing and adding additional points, or those opposed can dissent, explaining why they disagree with the majority opinion.

Inland Lakes student Austin Campeau asks a question during a Q&A session after oral arguments were given in front of the Michigan Supreme Court Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Cheboygan Opera House. The court has traveled Up North as part of its Community Connections Program to educate students and the community on the state's judicial system.

Following the event, a question-and-answer session was held with the case attorneys, defense attorney Maya Menlo, prosecuting attorney Katherine Wendt and Michigan Supreme Court Chief Commissioner Daniel Brubaker.

Students asked questions about the original hearing, whether or not attorneys feared the outcome could end up clogging up the court system with appeals, and more. Some students asked for clarification on certain charges that were included and situations that impacted the charges.

Mackinaw City student Jeffery Siebigeroth asks a question during a Q&A session after oral arguments were given in front of the Michigan Supreme Court Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Cheboygan Opera House.

Students also asked about what would happen if there was a tie, when Brubaker clarified that he thinks Bernstein will vote on the case, meaning the court would not result in a tie no matter what, but that if there was a tie for some reason, a denial by an equal division would be issued.

After the question-and-answer session, students were able to pose for photo opportunities with the Michigan Supreme Court Justices.

For more information on the Court Community Connections program, visit courts.michigan.gov.

