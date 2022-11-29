Michigan Supreme Court temporarily halts trial of James, Jennifer Crumbley

Jennifer Crumbley, second from left, and James Crumbley, right, in a pretrial hearing April 19, 2022.

The Michigan Supreme Court has granted a request to temporarily suspend the trial of Jennifer and James Crumbley, the first parents in America to be charged in a mass school shooting.

At issue is whether there was probable cause - or sufficient evidence - to bind the Crumbleys over for trial on charges that seek to hold them responsible for the deaths of four students killed by their son, who used a gun his parents bought him to carry out his crime.

The defendants have long argued they are not responsible for the deaths, and maintain that the charges were improperly approved.

The prosecution disagrees, and convinced the Michigan Court of Appeals that the charges were warranted and legally proper.

But the Supreme Court has ordered the issue to go back to the appeals court for further consideration.

"We remand this case to the Court of Appeals for consideration as .... to whether there was sufficient evidence of causation to bind the (Crumbleys) over for trial on the charges of involuntary manslaughter," the justices wrote in their order. "Trial court proceedings in the Oakland Circuit Court are stayed pending the completion of this appeal."

Justice Richard Bernstein disagreed with his colleagues.

"I respectfully dissent. While I recognize that this case raises a number of novel legal issues, the appellate process is designed such that many of those issues are more appropriately considered after trial, if necessary," he wrote. "I believe that considering whether the prosecutor has presented sufficient evidence of causation to support the bindover of (the Crumbleys) here before trial will not provide the Court of Appeals with a full picture of the relevant evidence and testimony."

Bernstein also expressed concerns about "unnecessarily" delaying the trial.

Prosecutors allege that the Crumbleys ignored a mentally ill son who was spiraling out of control, and instead of getting him help, they bought him a gun. They also argue that the Crumbleys could have prevented the massacre had they notified the school that they had bought their son a gun on the morning they were summoned over a violent drawing he had made of a gun, blood, and the words "the thoughts won't stop, help me."

But the parents never disclosed that information.

Lawyers for the Crumbleys have long argued that the couple had no idea that their son would carry out a school shooting, and that they kept the gun properly secured in a locked drawer. They also maintain the couple had no legal duty to inform the school about the gun that they had purchased.

The prosecution disagrees and says the Crumbleys were grossly negligent on a number of levels: They bought their troubled son a gun, never got him help, and failed to let the school know about the gun - which, they maintain, could have prevented the massacre.

The Supreme Court order comes one day after two former Oxford school board members leveled fresh allegations against the district, alleging there was a safety policy in place that could have prevented the shooting, but that school officials never used it, nor were they ever trained for it.

The school district is facing multiple lawsuits that allege - among other things - that school officials mishandled the shooter in the days before the shooting by allowing him to stay in school when there were several red flags that he was about to engage in violence.

