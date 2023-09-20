Michigan Supreme Court won't take up appeals against former officials in Flint Water Crisis

The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear a number of state appeals of dismissed cases stemming from the Flint Water Crisis, after the court previously ruled state prosecutors improperly used a "one-man grand jury" to indict a series of former state and city of Flint officials.

Justices published a series of orders Wednesday denying motions from the state attorney general's office to appeal dismissals of cases against former officials initially charged with crimes relating to their handling of the 2014 water crisis, when lead leached into Flint's water supply and caused an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease and deaths.

"... we are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court," justices wrote in seven separate orders denying state appeals against the former officials.

State prosecutors had sought felony and misdemeanor charges against former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon; former MDHHS employee Nancy Peeler; Rich Baird, a top aide to former Gov. Rick Snyder; and other former officials.

Other former officials whose cases were declined to be heard by the court were former Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Eden Wells; former Flint emergency managers Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley; and former Snyder chief of staff Jarrod Agen. Separately, a Court of Appeals panel declined to take up the state's appeal for Snyder's case in June.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement did not join justices in publishing Wednesday's orders, citing her previous involvement as Snyder's chief legal counsel. Snyder appointed her to the Michigan Supreme Court in late 2017.

In 2022, the Supreme Court remanded the Flint Water Crisis cases back to lower courts for dismissal, due to the use of a "one-man grand jury." Defense lawyers had argued to the Supreme Court that by using a one-man grand jury the officials were denied their right to a preliminary examination, the legal procedure in which a judge reviews whether there is enough evidence to send a case to a jury trial.

A one-man grand jury is seldom used in state cases, it involves a judge reviewing evidence in secret to find probable cause to bring charges forward. The defense's opportunity to cross-examine witnesses typically is delayed.

Ex-state health director Nick Lyon exits after making an appearance on a video arraignment at the Genesee County Jail in Flint on January 14, 2021, on new Flint Water Crisis charges. Lyon's case had been dismissed after the Michigan Supreme Court found procedural issues with the way he was charged in 2022. State prosecutors had appealed the dismissal back to the Supreme Court, but it declined to hear Lyon's and other former officials' cases Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

The cases were dismissed, prompting state prosecutors to appeal the decisions. They were unsuccessful at the Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court's decision to not hear the state's appeal signals the end for this set of criminal charges stemming from the water crisis. It's unclear if there are other potential avenues for prosecution against the former officials. A spokesperson for the state prosecution team did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Free Press.

Prosecutors, including Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, a part of the state's prosecuting team for the Flint Water Crisis cases, have defended the procedure. Worthy said in 2022 that one-man grand juries are a deterrent to the "no snitch mentality" that can discourage witnesses from testifying in cases involving violent crimes.

The Flint Water Crisis prosecution team had been led by Worthy and Chief Deputy Attorney General Fadwa Hammoud, who was the state's Solicitor General when the charges were filed but was promoted at the beginning of the year.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, after taking office in 2019, tossed out previous charges brought forward by her predecessor, Attorney General Bill Schuette, relaunching an expanded probe. At the time, Nessel said in a statement to Flint residents, "justice delayed is not always justice denied.”

