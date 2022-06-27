Michigan suspect could testify at parents' trial
Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a school shooting that left four of his fellow students dead say they plan to call him to testify at the couple’s trial (June 27)
Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a school shooting that left four of his fellow students dead say they plan to call him to testify at the couple’s trial (June 27)
Today in Mad-Libs: That Sounds Too Good To Be True Edition, legendary game designer Hideo Kojima was reportedly working on a project that pitted a team of detectives against superpowered humans. That game is now dead, according to Kojima, because it bore too much similarity to The Boys, Amazon’s hit show about more or less the same thing. Aw, man.
Will P.J. Tucker be part of the answer for the Sixers at backup center? By Noah Levick
As a person of a certain age, my relationship with reality TV differs from most.
The board of directors of Brazil's Petrobras elected Caio Paes de Andrade as its new chief executive on Monday, as a messy management transition at the state-run oil company inches toward conclusion. Andrade, a former economy ministry official, was also voted onto the company's board ahead of his election as CEO, the company said in a securities filing, a move required under Petrobras bylaws. Andrade had been tapped by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last month to run the firm and is set to replace Chief Exploration and Production Officer Fernando Borges, who took over as interim CEO after Jose Mauro Coelho resigned earlier this month.
Kate Berlant and Andrew DeYoung play EW's Emoji Game.
If you’re not familiar with the name William Dorsey Swann — you should be.
He has the board's support, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek has had a rough time with DeSantis, a slipping stock and concerns about Disney+. How long will he hold on?
Charita Goshay writes that testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing embodied, illustrated authentic courage.
Find out which of your favorite actors, musicians, athletes and directors won big at the 2022 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson.
Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake lead the nominees heading into the ceremony, which was hosted by Taraji P. Henson.
“We really are in the business of trying to meet people where they are and extending an invitation with live music and a street festival.”
Kanye West seemingly threw shade at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over the weekend, making a joke about their marriage during a BET Awards speech.
After 2020, Rudy Giuliani is not someone most politicians would summon to hold a news conference on their behalf. As the frontman of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, Giuliani made notorious appearances before cameras where he espoused baseless theories — once while doing an impression of actor Joe Pesci as dark streaks of what appeared to be hair dye ran down his face — and another outside a Philadelphia landscaping company. The campaign is considered a long shot, with the favored U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the presumed front-runner in the Republican race with the endorsements of the state’s GOP and Conservative Party.
The state's ban took effect Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, prompting Utah's three clinics to cancel more than 50 abortions.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the findings from the House Financial Services Committee report on Robinhood's operations during the meme stock frenzy.
She teased to us on the red carpet that her album was coming in "God's timing," but this performance holds us over.
The suspect in a mass shooting during an LGBTQ festival in Norway has refused to explain his actions to investigators and will remain in pretrial custody for the next four weeks, police and his defense lawyer said Sunday.
PEOPLE got an exclusive tour of the newly renovated French winery
Medi-Cal patients diagnosed with complex cancers often find themselves shut out of the best care -- even when that exclusion is a life-or-death matter.
Your cookout deserves a better pairing.