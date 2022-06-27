Michigan suspect could testify at parents' trial

Associated Press

After 2020, Rudy Giuliani is not someone most politicians would summon to hold a news conference on their behalf. As the frontman of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud, Giuliani made notorious appearances before cameras where he espoused baseless theories — once while doing an impression of actor Joe Pesci as dark streaks of what appeared to be hair dye ran down his face — and another outside a Philadelphia landscaping company. The campaign is considered a long shot, with the favored U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the presumed front-runner in the Republican race with the endorsements of the state’s GOP and Conservative Party.