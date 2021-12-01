Michigan suspect recorded video about killing students night before shooting, officials say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan —Authorities investigating a shooting that left four high school students dead in Michigan found videos on the accused gunman’s phone that showed him talking about killing students, a sheriff’s official said Wednesday.

The disclosure was made before the arraignment of Ethan Crumbley, 15, who was charged in Oakland County district court with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death and other crimes.

Lt. Tim Willis of the Oakland County Sheriff’s office said the videos were recorded the night before the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, roughly an hour north of Detroit.

Authorities found a journal with entries that mentioned shooting and killing students.

NBC News has not reviewed the videos or journals, and additional information about them was not immediately available.

Crumbley’s lawyer, Scott Kozak, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During the arraignment, the teen, who is being tried as an adult, pleaded not guilty. When Judge Nancy Carniak asked if he understood his rights and the charges against him, he said “yes.”

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said the shooting was “not just an impulsive act.” She said investigators had uncovered a “mountain” of evidence showing the attack was premeditated.

“I honestly don’t have the words to describe how horrific what happened on the 30th,” prosecutor Marc Keast said during the arraignment.

Recalling a security video of the shooting, Keast said the teen walked into a bathroom with a backpack and emerged a few minutes later with a gun.

In addition to the four deaths, seven others, including a teacher, were seriously wounded. Officials said the shooter opened fire with a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun that his father had recently bought.

The suspect was denied bond and will be transferred to the Oakland County jail, where he will be isolated from other inmates.

His probable causing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13. 13.