A Michigan teacher was suspended after reports that he told students how he would have carried out the Oxford High School shooting differently

The teacher was suspended on Friday, local media reported. Dan Forer/Getty Images

A Michigan teacher was suspended after allegedly saying he was going to "shoot up the school."

He made the remarks just a day after a 15-year-old student shot dead four schoolmates in Oxford High School.

He allegedly gave details on how he would have done the Oxford school shooting differently, one parent said.

A Michigan high school teacher was suspended after reports emerged that he told students how he would have done his own version of the Oxford High School shooting that left four dead last week.

Hopkins High School in Allegan County placed the unnamed teacher on leave on Friday, after investigating rumors that he said on Wednesday how he would shoot up the school, local news outlet WZZM13 reported.

"Students were subjected to insensitive comments regarding violence and other concerning statements. These comments took place in multiple class periods by a single teacher," Superintendent Gary Wood said in a letter to parents obtained by MLive.com

According to Wood, students were the ones to report the teacher's comments to Hopkins High School principal Ken Szczepanski.

Szczepanski told local TV station WWMT the school had issued memos to teachers advising them how to talk to students about the Oxford shooting, but that one teacher took things too far.

Szczepanski told the station the comments were "insensitive" and said they were "off-script" from the planned conversations, but said he believed the situation was "contained."

"We would not have been in school today had we not felt that it was a safe environment for these students," Szczepanski added.

One parent told WWMT that the teacher gave students details on how he would have done the shooting differently from 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who brought a pistol to Oxford High School on Tuesday and opened fire on students there.

The teacher allegedly told students "he would've pulled a smoke detector, so that he could create a distraction, in order to carry out his hit list and kill the people that he would need to," the unnamed parent told WWMT.

Story continues

The school notified police of the incident, and Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation, according to WZZM13.

Meanwhile, dozens of schools in Michigan closed last week in the wake of the Oxford shooting, after at least 100 copycat threats surfaced, according to law enforcement.

Hopkins High School and the Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider