Michigan teen allegedly kills grandmother before fleeing

Cynthia Mosby, who had custody of her granddaughter, was found by her son, the father of the young girl

A 14-year-old Michigan girl was charged with the death of her grandmother in Detroit on Saturday, according to authorities.

In a statement, a Wayne County Prosecutor said that the young girl — who remains unnamed because she is a juvenile — faces allegations of first-degree and second-degree murder, according to NBC News.

Read More: Vanessa Bryant wants the names of officers who shared Kobe crash photos to be released

According to prosecutors, the young girl allegedly fatally stabbed her 65-year-old grandmother, Cynthia Mosby in their Canton Township home and then fled to a motel 20 miles away in Southgate where she was ultimately found by law enforcement on Monday.

Mosby, who had custody of the granddaughter, was found by her son, the father of the young girl.

“It is alleged that she planned the crime and that on February 21, 2021, the respondent killed her grandmother by stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife,” an officer said. “Officers were directed to a bedroom in the home where they observed the lifeless body of the victim lying face down on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds.”

The 14-year-old was not charged as an adult, but prosecutors say she will be “adult designated” which will give the judge the ability to sentence her as either an adult or juvenile if convicted, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Read More: Congresswoman’s husband takes heat for displaying decal of militia tied to Capitol riot

“In this case, the 14-year-old girl is being adult designated because upon conviction it gives the judge the most flexibility during sentencing to provide options for rehabilitation of this very troubled youth,” Worthy said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Michigan teen allegedly kills grandmother before fleeing appeared first on TheGrio.