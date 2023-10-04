Michigan teen arrested in Muncie homicide

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Michigan teenager has been accused of fatally shooting a Muncie man in a northside apartment.

The 18-year-old suspect — a resident of Dearborn, a western suburb of Detroit — is accused of killing Jack R, Simpson, 55, in a home in Elgin Manor Apartments, in the 2500 block of South Elgin Street.

The fatal shooting took place on Sept. 16, according to court documents. The victim's remains were found in the apartment on Sept. 22.

While emergency responders were at first called to what was reported to be a cardiac arrest, it was later determined Simpson had been shot multiple times.

The Michigan teen reportedly went to the northside Muncie apartment complex on Sept. 16 with two other people, one of them the shooting suspect's girlfriend.

The teenager was reportedly questioned by Muncie police in Dearborn on Wednesday and admitted to shooting Simpson.

According to a document, the teen claimed the shooting victim had years earlier molested his girlfriend.

Both the teen and his girlfriend were in custody, apparently in Michigan, on Wednesday.

Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan said more information about the case would be released later today.

Simpson's brother told investigators they were in the process of moving to Missouri, and that Jack Simpson had returned to Muncie on the day of his shooting to pick up the last of their belongings.

(This story will be updated.)

