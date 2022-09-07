Michigan Teen Charged After Fatally Shooting His Mother And Her Boyfriend

A 19-year-old Michigan teenager has been placed on a one million dollar bond after fatally shooting his mother and her boyfriend.

According to Newsweek, the shooting occurred Friday, inside a home in the 19000 block of Woodside, in Harper Woods, a suburb in the city of Detroit.

Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police https://t.co/f6QhKMarfa — Deni – AMS (@IamAmolJadhav) September 5, 2022

The shooter, Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., allegedly killed his 45-year-old mother and her 52-year-old boyfriend. Then barricaded himself inside the home following the shooting.

According to ClickOnDetroit, Burgen Jr. surrendered to police after speaking with a negotiator on The Harper Woods and Grosse Pointe Special Response Team.

“We were talking, and we heard two shots, two large pops, and we both look down there at the same time when we saw the gentleman running from the side of the house,” neighbor Carl Williams told reporters. “The gentleman they put into custody, I guess that’s who it was.”

“What they probably heard was the flash bangs when the SWAT team made entry,” public-safety director Jason Hammerle said. “That’s a loud grenade-type noise they likely heard, and I do recall hearing two of those go off.”

It took Burgen Jr. about 15 minutes to safely surrender to authorities.

“It’s a message sent, you know, that you got to watch it,” Williams added. “You don’t ever know what’s going to happen.”

On Sunday, the Harper Woods Police Department shared a news release stating that Burgen Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of firearm weapons felony.

According to Newsweek, Burgen Jr. has been given a one million dollar cash bond. He is scheduled to have a preliminary examination on Sept. 21 at the 32-A District Court in Harper Woods.

“We are not yet aware of motive and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death,” Hammerle said.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims at this time,” he added.