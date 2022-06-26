Michigan’s Top Lawyer Warns Same-Sex Marriage Now Under Threat
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dana NesselAmerican politician and lawyer (born 1969)
- Clarence ThomasAssociate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
(Bloomberg) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a pioneer in the US fight for marriage equality, warned that same-sex couples may be next to lose rights after the nation’s top court overturned the landmark Roe V. Wade decision.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk Notices
Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’
Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Century
Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate Blow
G-7 Latest: Leaders to Commit to Indefinite Support for Ukraine
Nessel, Michigan’s first openly gay statewide office holder and a key player in the US Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, said Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion in Friday’s anti-Roe decision presents “an invitation” to opponents of marriage equality. She also said the court has devolved into a “partisan tool.”
“It’s going to do even more damage to the United States Supreme Court. Nobody is going to respect their rulings,” Nessel, a Democrat, told reporters after speaking on the steps of the state capitol in Lansing at a Pride rally Sunday. “I don’t know that people respect their rulings right now because everyone sees it as being so hyper-political. And there was a time that the United States Supreme Court was just not viewed as simply a partisan tool.”
As a private attorney in 2014, Nessel successfully argued before the state supreme court that a law banning same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. That case, DeBoer v. Snyder, was eventually combined with others and appealed to the US Supreme Court as Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Spotify’s Billion-Dollar Bet on Podcasting Has Yet to Pay Off
A Sci-Fi Novel’s Eerily Accurate Predictions About Today’s Tech
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.