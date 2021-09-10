Michigan truck crash reportedly unveiled illegal marijuana growth operation

A garbage truck crash in Michigan on Wednesday reportedly led police to uncover an illegal marijuana operation.

The truck was hit after it was reportedly cut off by another vehicle that had turned south at a red light, causing the garbage truck to swerve and crash into a building full of growing marijuana plants.

No one was reported injured.

Roughly 60 plants were reportedly exposed.

Mike Palmieri, a neighboring business owner, said he always believed there was something suspicious about the building containing the plants.

"We knew something was up next door, but we were neighbors that kept to ourselves," Palmieri said. "But when the whoppers were not cooking, you could smell them."

Palmieri's security camera was reportedly the one that captured the moment of the crash and the big reveal.

"Growing marijuana inside a commercial building is not legal in the city of Sterling Heights," said Sterling Heights Fire Marshal Sean Allen.

This is the latest illegal growing bust the city of Sterling Heights has performed, authorities said, and the incident is under investigation.

