Michigan Losing Covid Race as Cases Outstrip Vaccines’ Reach

1 / 2

Michigan Losing Covid Race as Cases Outstrip Vaccines’ Reach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Welch
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who once enacted some of the toughest restrictions in the U.S. to slow the spread of Covid-19, is letting restaurants, bars and school activities remain open even as the virus grows faster in her state than any other.

Whitmer has sped up vaccinations, but a variant-driven spread is putting pressure on her to reinstate the kind of restrictions that last year prompted lawsuits -- some successful -- to curb the governor’s powers. It also led to armed protesters swarming the State Capitol in Lansing and a foiled attempt to kidnap her.

At a Friday news briefing, Whitmer asked schools and businesses to voluntarily shut down indoor activities. With the governor reluctant to mandate closings, Covid is spreading rapidly through teens and college campuses. More contagious variants have been discovered in more than 50 counties in the state, while in rural jurisdictions, some residents oppose vaccination.

“At the rate the cases are surging, we could be in a serious situation very soon,” said Emily Toth Martin, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan.

The state has reported more than 49,000 cases in the past week, more than any other U.S. state, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has had 492.1 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, also the nation’s highest rate.

A month ago, Michigan’s case rate was 108 per 100,000.

Variant Concerns

Whitmer said the new, more contagious variants as well as fatigue with prevention measures have let the virus spread. Michigan has 2,262 B.1.1.7 variant cases, according to CDC data. Only Florida has more.

Still, she is sticking to her mantra that a rapid surge in vaccinations will fix the problem.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but the data shows that we are still in the tunnel,” Whitmer said. “We’re going to have some tough weeks ahead, so I’m asking everyone to please take this seriously. The numbers show young people are not impervious to this virus as we see more cases with teens.”

Medical professionals in the state are skeptical that vaccination alone will stop the spread quickly. At the same briefing, Tina Freese Decker, chief executive officer of Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, said the case load has doubled in the past two weeks and is putting increased pressure on her staff.

Surge Help

The state has administered more than 1 million doses in less than two weeks, for a total of more than 5 million. Whitmer called on the Biden administration to send more doses to states like hers that are experiencing surges. But White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said it would continue to allocate doses based on population, not surges.

“Now is not the time to change course on vaccine allocation,” Zients said. Instead, he said more federal personnel will be sent to Michigan to help speed up doses administered.

Vaccination is the answer to end the pandemic, but it won’t stop the current surge quickly, Toth Martin said in an interview.

“If you vaccinate everyone today, it will take two weeks for them to work,” she said. “It’s a good long-term strategy, but it’s not going to help in the short term.”

Read more here: Michigan Cases Surge to Worst in Nation as Variants Multiply

In a memo sent to staff on April 7, University of Michigan Health System said it is reducing surgical volumes to 90% of normal to accommodate bed availability, and may further reduce it in the coming days. The memo also said that its doctors are seeing more patients ages 30 to 50s with comorbidities who are not vaccinated.

For vaccination, Michigan also has a long way to go. As of April 9, Michigan has administered enough doses for 26.3% of its population, just below the U.S. average, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Meanwhile, the spread in cases is happening fastest among young people, and Michigan just started making vaccines available to residents 16 and over on April 4.

“There is no question that we are seeing the impact of the variants,” Adnan Munkarah, chief clinical officer of Henry Ford Health Systems, said at an April 8 briefing. “We are seeing the surge in people who have not been vaccinated. The youth, these people have not been given even their first vaccination and this is where we’re seeing the higher rate of infection.”

Early in the pandemic, young people rarely caught Covid and cases were mild. That, too, is changing, said Henry Ford Chief Operating Officer Robert Riney.

“We are seeing patients 20, 25, 35 who are quite ill with Covid,” Riney said. “The good news is the mortality rates are lower. But these are not light cases.”

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, warned Friday that cases and emergency room cases are rising in younger adults. The trends are magnified in regions including the Upper Midwest, she said.

In Michigan and Minnesota, there are increases tied to the B.1.1.7 variant, which is more transmissible and possibly more harmful, and in both states there are concerns about outbreaks in youth sports, Walensky said. She urged schools to stick to CDC advice.

“We have not yet seen evidence of significant transmission of Covid-19 within schools when schools have fully implemented CDC’s mitigation guidance,” she said.

Riney, of Henry Ford, stopped short of asking Whitmer for a change in policy, but said the state needs a change in behavior to stop the surge.

“None of us expected what we are seeing today,” he said. “Our health-care workers are exhausted. Day after day, night after night throughout this pandemic, they have given their absolute all under conditions that we have never seen in our lifetime. People’s noncompliance with the safety measures that have protected us for months now are giving this virus new life.”

(Updates with variant data in the seventh paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why WISeKey International's Shares Plunged 13.5% Today

    Shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ: WKEY) plunged as much as 13.5% in trading on Wednesday after a non-fungible token (NFT) auction got underwhelming results. According to the auction site, only three bids have been placed for the NFT today, and the auction was extended until the end of April, far longer than the original April 5 end date.

  • Detroit Nurse Who Survived COVID Now Helps People Get Vaccinated: 'I Was So Sick I Almost Died'

    “It was a real fight. A real fight to breathe. A real fight to live,” Monique Morris tells PEOPLE

  • Why Is No One Talking About CyberArk Stock?

    CrowdStrike counters attacks with cloud-native cybersecurity services, Palo Alto's ecosystem is built atop its next-gen firewall, and Cloudflare protects websites from attacks and their visitors from malware. It sets different access levels for employees, and locks down the network upon detecting an internal breach.

  • Biggest Copper Nation Says Production Decline Is Just a Blip

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile, the top copper-producing nation, expects to be able to navigate both the pandemic and a slew of wage talks to increase output of the metal this year.Production from a country that accounts for a quarter of the world’s mined copper will increase 2-3% from 2020 levels, Mining Undersecretary Edgar Blanco said. Giant mines run by companies including Codelco, BHP Group and Antofagasta Plc have the protocols in place to continue operating through a surge in Covid-19 cases in Chile and tighter restrictions, while upcoming collective bargaining processes should proceed without any major disruptions, he said.“I continue with the estimation that we are going to grow our production this year, one of the few countries that will be able to do so,” Blanco said in an interview Friday.A dip in output in the first three months of the year is the result of particular issues at mines such as maintenance or periods of lower grades rather than an industry trend, he said. The implication is that production will pick up in the coming months, which is good news for smelters hungry for material amid disruptions elsewhere and recovering demand.A decline last month was more to do with an especially strong March last year, Blanco said. The government copper agency is yet to disclose output for March.Copper prices surged to the highest in almost a decade in late February on the prospect that vaccinations and stimulus would unlock a sharp global recovery. Since then, prices have eased amid fresh lockdowns and a rising dollar. The metal was down 1.1% to $4.05 a pound at 11:52 a.m. in New York.“While the market is showing significant volatility, we estimate that it’s going to hold above $3, $3.50 for the rest of the year,” he said. “We expect prices will tend to stabilize toward the second half.”Project development is also getting back to normal in Chile. Mining generated almost 30,000 new jobs in the past few months to return to pre-pandemic employment levels. With prices almost doubling over the past year or so, there’s also been an acceleration in some early-stage projects.“There has been a lot of interest by companies to advance in the stages of evaluation of projects,” Blanco said. “Some already produce, so it’s easier to execute and benefit from the increase in prices that we see in the market now.”Asked about the risk of strikes in Chile as high prices embolden unions and companies fight to contain costs, he said there’s more of an atmosphere of dialog than in previous years given mining’s importance to economic recovery from the pandemic.“As a result, I’m very optimistic about the upcoming processes,” he said. “There’s willingness from both sides to talk.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warning for travellers: Avoid Canada due to 'very high' risk of COVID-19, CDC urges

    COVID-19 cases continue to rise domestically and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people in the U.S. about international travel to Canada.

  • U.S. Stocks Head for Third-Straight Weekly Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose toward another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar rose.Retailers, tech and industrial shares drove the advance in the S&P 500, which was on pace for its third-straight weekly rally -- the longest run since October. Trading was sluggish again on Friday, with volume 28% below the average of the past 30 days. The Nasdaq Composite underperformed major benchmarks. Honeywell International Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after an analyst upgrade.Equities extended a surge from March 2020 lows to almost 85% as Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that policy will remain supportive. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank is looking for evidence on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting rates. Still, data showing the rise in producer prices added fuel to the debate about the path of inflation in the coming months.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together.”Read: Economy’s Real-Time Indicators Signal Even Stronger U.S. ReboundThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.3% at 1:44 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1907.The Japanese yen weakened 0.3% to 109.60 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 1.65%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.32%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.4% to $59.35 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,744.66 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • West Virginia pins population growth hopes on income tax cut

    With West Virginia about to lose another congressional seat because of steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive income tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. Although the United States doubled its population over the past seven decades, West Virginia headed in the other direction. Figures from the 2020 U.S. census, expected to be released later this month, are projected to reduce West Virginia's seats in the U.S. House from three to two.

  • Jim Clyburn On Joe Manchin: 'How Would He Have Me Compromise' On Voting Rights?

    The third-highest ranking Democrat on Capitol Hill said he's "insulted" by Sen. Joe Manchin's calls for bipartisanship on voting rights laws.

  • Analysis: Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor movement

    Amazon.com Inc's fierce resistance to unionization, skepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters all contributed to the apparently lopsided defeat of a labor drive at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, people close to the events said. The union plans to object to the results based on Amazon's conduct during the election. Union leaders had hoped the campaign just outside Birmingham would spark a new era of worker activism, but instead it has illustrated the continued challenges facing the labor movement.

  • Trump 'obviously admired Hitler,' says Anne Frank's stepsister, referring to claims he studied his speeches

    Donald Trump "obviously admired Hitler," according to the Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, referring to claims he kept a copy of Hitler's speeches.

  • Why a pickup in both insider selling and share buybacks is a red flag for stocks

    Corporate insiders are aggressively selling with one hand what they’re buying with the other and that’s not a good sign for bullish investors. Companies historically have been wrong more than right in timing stock buybacks. Earlier this year I wrote about insiders’ aggressive selling from their own accounts, and this has become even more pronounced in the weeks since.

  • Anheuser-Busch's lawsuit against Corona hard seltzer will 'go down in flames': Constellation Brands CEO

    Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands fires back at Anheuser-Busch for a new lawsuit against its Corona hard seltzer.

  • Watch Teslas slowly move through Elon Musk's new Boring Company tunnel under Las Vegas

    The 1.7-mile-long Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is set to start accepting passengers by June.

  • Fox News host suggests connection between Prince Philip's death and Harry and Meghan interview

    Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame. After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress." "There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that." Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired. Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

  • How a growing fight against a little-known ISIS affiliate pulled in US Green Berets and foreign mercenaries

    Dozens of US Green Berets are in Mozambique to help counter a growing insurgency that Russian and South African mercenaries haven't been able to stop.

  • Prince Philip was recovering from a heart procedure when he died, and had suffered heart problems for years

    Prince Phillip died on Friday at the age of 99. He had been in and out of hospital for the past decade.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalMatt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

  • Buckingham Palace announces death of Prince Philip

    The palace officially announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death with a notice outside the palace."It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, the statement said.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.