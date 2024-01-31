Michigan voter guide: 2024 election dates, registration, deadlines, more

It's election year in Michigan! And Michiganders can make their voices heard at the polls this year as three statewide elections are taking place.

But before you vote, it's important to know what's on the ballot. That's why we put together a Michigan Voter's Guide.

Michigan Voter's Guide: Your key to the 2024 elections

The guide has information on voting dates, registration deadlines, absentee voting processes and more! Inside, you'll find:

Presidential candidates and where they stand on key issues, including: Climate change Crime & policing Education Economy Foreign policy Health care Immigration Reproductive rights



And you'll also find information on:

Registering to vote

What key races are being decided in Michigan in 2024

Key dates and deadlines for absentee and early voting

And more!

Access the guide here.

