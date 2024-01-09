Michigan winter storm: Live weather, radar upates

The winter storm metro Detroit has been watching for days is finally hovering above the Mitten.

The storm was expected to bring a mix of snow and rain to the region Tuesday morning, but as of 8 a.m., there was little to show for accumulation that was predicted to be between 2 and 4 inches.

Any snowfall was expected to change to rain between 9 a.m. and noon, according to the National Weather Service.

The region is under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m.

Drivers were warned that roads could potentially become slick and low visibility was possible.

